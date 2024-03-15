Fashion
Olivia Wilde is all smiles in a plunging multi-colored Bouclé dress as she attends the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.
Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she attended the Art Production Fund gala, in partnership with SAKS, in New York City on Thursday evening.
The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, wore a low-cut, multicolored buckled Chanel dress for the event.
Taking a seat at the Grill and Pool, she laughed alongside other attendees while celebrating an evening of creativity, camaraderie and philanthropy.
Olivia paired her eye-catching outfit, which featured a large collar and pockets, with a long pearl necklace.
The director styled her hair in tousled waves and accessorized with a pair of Chanel earrings.
Olivia Wilde, 40, was all smiles as she attended the Art Production Fund gala in New York City on Thursday evening.
The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, wore a low-cut, multi-colored dress with buckles to the event (photo with guest and Jen Rubio, R)
The Camp-themed Gala raised funds to support APF’s mission to promote accessibility and inclusion in the art world.
It comes after Olivia revealed she went a little overboard celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and was still feeling the effects two days later.
The actress and director took her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself keeping a low-key vibe in a hoodie and dark sunglasses.
“Quarantine doesn't give a fuck and she's still hungover two days later,” she captioned the blurry image.
The hilarious post comes hours after she thanked her fans for their birthday wishes with a stunning photo of herself wearing a cutout bodycon dress.
As a nod to attending the Oscars parties on her big day, she captioned the photo:'For 17 seconds I wasn't talking about Kategate or dancing until I couldn't feel my legs. #oscarparties #weregreat.'
The beauty attended the Vanity Fair Oscars partyin an elegant black velvet bodycon dress.
Embracing sultry sophistication, the strapless ensemble boasted a daring plunging neckline and a subtle yet seductive mermaid train.
It comes after Olivia revealed she went a little overboard celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and was still feeling the effects two days later.
The actress and director shared a photo of herself maintaining a low-key vibe in a hoodie and dark sunglasses. “Quarantine doesn't give a fuck and she's still hungover two days later,” she joked.
Adding a touch of glamour, Olivia adorned herself with diamond drop earrings, infusing her look with radiant elegance.
The Don't Worry Darling director started her birthday festivities with the arrival of a generous bouquet of spring flowers.
She took to her Instagram Stories to proudly display her floral surprise and the personalized birthday decorations adorning her home.
Among her posts was a snapshot revealing a towering stack of donuts crowned with a festive “happy birthday” banner.
She also shared a photo of a glittering gold wall of steamers and birthday balloons that her two children Otis, nine, and Daisy, seven, had apparently put up.
She captioned the snap: “What I came home for,” before joking:“Actually, it’s only tomorrow, so I woke them up and made them write everything down.”
As a nod to attending the Oscars parties on her big day, she captioned the snap: “For 17 seconds I wasn't talking about Kategate or dancing until I don't feel my legs anymore. #oscarparties #weregreat'
She also shared a close-up photo of her face with her dirty blonde hair falling around as she smiled.
The actress and director celebrated her special day at the Oscars and then enjoyed the after-parties; seen Sunday in Beverly Hills
In 2020, Olivia found herself in the spotlight with her high-profile relationship and subsequent dramatic split from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 48.
The exes are champions of co-parenting their two children.
After the split, she embarked on a nearly two-year romance with Harry Styles, 30, which ended in November 2022.
Recently, she was spotted having dinner with filmmaker Bryn Mooser.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13201117/Olivia-Wilde-plunging-dress-Art-Production-Fund-Gala-New-York.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Olivia Wilde is all smiles in a plunging multi-colored Bouclé dress as she attends the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.
- Ticket touts guilty of £6.5m reselling scheme. #Shorts #Tickets #BBCNews
- Indonesia prepares for protest as Prabowo victory set to be declared
- 'Squid Game' Actor Oh Yeong-Su Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct
- Google warns Drive users about spam attack, asks users not to click on links
- Autism evaluations: A quarter of families wait at least four years, according to surveys
- Fani Willis' decision in the Donald Trump affair scandalizes MAGA
- Migrant boat sinks off Turkish Aegean coast, killing at least 22 | Refugee News
- You Can't Survive In Bollywood Without Godfather, Says Jyoti Saxena-Telangana
- Pioneering bill to slow down fast fashion wins approval from French lawmakers 104.5 WOKV
- Sabina Ewing wins Bench and Deloitte's inaugural Life Sciences Technology Innovation Award
- Inflection point: US hearing on Pakistan highlights complex links | Political news