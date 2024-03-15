Olivia Wilde is all smiles in a plunging multi-colored Bouclé dress as she attends the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.

Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she attended the Art Production Fund gala, in partnership with SAKS, in New York City on Thursday evening.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, wore a low-cut, multicolored buckled Chanel dress for the event.

Taking a seat at the Grill and Pool, she laughed alongside other attendees while celebrating an evening of creativity, camaraderie and philanthropy.

Olivia paired her eye-catching outfit, which featured a large collar and pockets, with a long pearl necklace.

The director styled her hair in tousled waves and accessorized with a pair of Chanel earrings.

The Camp-themed Gala raised funds to support APF’s mission to promote accessibility and inclusion in the art world.

It comes after Olivia revealed she went a little overboard celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday and was still feeling the effects two days later.

The actress and director took her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself keeping a low-key vibe in a hoodie and dark sunglasses.

“Quarantine doesn't give a fuck and she's still hungover two days later,” she captioned the blurry image.

The hilarious post comes hours after she thanked her fans for their birthday wishes with a stunning photo of herself wearing a cutout bodycon dress.

As a nod to attending the Oscars parties on her big day, she captioned the photo:'For 17 seconds I wasn't talking about Kategate or dancing until I couldn't feel my legs. #oscarparties #weregreat.'

The beauty attended the Vanity Fair Oscars partyin an elegant black velvet bodycon dress.

Embracing sultry sophistication, the strapless ensemble boasted a daring plunging neckline and a subtle yet seductive mermaid train.

Adding a touch of glamour, Olivia adorned herself with diamond drop earrings, infusing her look with radiant elegance.

The Don't Worry Darling director started her birthday festivities with the arrival of a generous bouquet of spring flowers.

She took to her Instagram Stories to proudly display her floral surprise and the personalized birthday decorations adorning her home.

Among her posts was a snapshot revealing a towering stack of donuts crowned with a festive “happy birthday” banner.

She also shared a photo of a glittering gold wall of steamers and birthday balloons that her two children Otis, nine, and Daisy, seven, had apparently put up.

She captioned the snap: “What I came home for,” before joking:“Actually, it’s only tomorrow, so I woke them up and made them write everything down.”

She also shared a close-up photo of her face with her dirty blonde hair falling around as she smiled.

The actress and director celebrated her special day at the Oscars and then enjoyed the after-parties; seen Sunday in Beverly Hills

In 2020, Olivia found herself in the spotlight with her high-profile relationship and subsequent dramatic split from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 48.

The exes are champions of co-parenting their two children.

After the split, she embarked on a nearly two-year romance with Harry Styles, 30, which ended in November 2022.

Recently, she was spotted having dinner with filmmaker Bryn Mooser.