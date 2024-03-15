Connect with us

Fashion

REI Member Sale 2024: 24 Best Deals to Buy

 


The first day of spring is in a few days, so Sale to REI members arrived at the perfect time. Starting today, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one full-price item and an additional 20% on an REI Outlet item with code. MEMBER24. If you are looking for a new tenta few running sneakers or one hearth, this is a great opportunity to save. The 20% off applies to more than 19,000 full-price items, including plenty of gear that will come in handy for the warmer temperatures ahead.

The discount will be valid until March 25, but you must be logged into your REI Co-Op account to take advantage of it. If you're not already a member, it's not too late to sign up and take advantage of the sale (just keep in mind that it will cost you a one-time $30 fee to join). Here are the top items we recommend using your member discount on.

Our REI Member Sale Picks at a Glance

Sale to REI members: our clothing choices

Patagonia jackets rarely go on sale, so the REI Member Sale is a good opportunity to pick one up for a little less. This particular style retains heat, blocks wind and has a built-in storage bag for travel.

This stylish Fjallraven jacket is made from two different types of fleece, making it perfect for the variable spring weather conditions. It's breathable, moisture-wicking and will keep you warm on chilly nights.

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer (Men's)

Made from breathable, odor-resistant merino wool, this base layer helps regulate temperature to keep you warm during winter activities. Consider grabbing it with 20% off and saving it for the next ski season.

Go from home to the gym with these Vuori joggers. Wearers say they're so soft and comfortable, you'll want to wear them every day.

THE MOST POPULAR

This Cotopaxi jacket is perfect for half-time. It's hooded, lightweight, and filled with 800-fill-power goose down. Several colorways have been on sale for $147, but the Faded Brick/Clay and Sea Spray Stripes aren't on sale yet.

Sale to REI members: our choices for outdoor and travel equipment

There's no better way to enjoy nature than relaxing in a hammock. This popular camping design sleeps two people and can support up to 400 pounds. It's breathable, dries quickly and can pack down to the size of a grapefruit.

If you're looking for a new travel bag, this Peak Design is a great option. Versatile and durable, it can compress up to 30 liters or expand to 45. It is weather resistant, has internal and external pockets for organization, stowable shoulder straps, an internal laptop sleeve and even more. It truly is an all-purpose travel bag.

You've probably already heard of the Solo Stove. The smoke-free fireplace is a crowd favorite. It's easy to use, durable, and relatively portable (at least for RVs).

New and seasoned hikers alike will get the most out of this Osprey model, which we named the best daypack overall. It features adjustable shoulder straps, a 13 liter carrying capacity, a mesh back for breathability and is backed by the Ospreys lifetime warranty.

Camping families who need a little more space should take a look at this six-person tent from The North Face. It has convenient internal pockets for organization and ample space for chairs, either inside the tent or in the covered vestibule. The North Face also makes our choice for best camping tent overall.

Fjallraven's timeless designs have been around since the 1960s. The brand is known for its cool aesthetic, durable construction, and high prices. (So ​​this REI sale is a great opportunity to put some of its gear on sale.) This compact pack is water-repellent, adjustable, and comes in nine unique shades.

Sale to REI members: our shoe choices

Ideal for running, walking and casual wear, these popular sneakers are a favorite among Hoka fans. A few colorways went on sale last month, but this is your chance to take advantage of the most popular colors at 20% off.

If you're looking for a stable pair of running shoes, these sneakers are our pick for the most comfortable design. They're plush, durable, and responsive, if a little bulky.

Comfortable and durable, these hiking shoes have garnered nearly 1,200 reviews on the REI website. They have a waterproof and breathable design to protect your feet from the elements and a polyester lining to keep them dry.

After speaking with running experts, we named these Darn Tough socks the best running socks overall. They're made from moisture-wicking merino wool and have a secure, breathable fit to prevent blisters.

These popular insoles will increase the comfort level of your shoes. Approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, they help stabilize, cushion and redistribute your weight whether you're walking, running or hiking.

Sale to REI members: our choices of accessories

Stay hydrated with this popular Owala bottle. It features a convenient push-button lid and three-layer stainless steel construction that will keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours.

Upgrade your camp meals with a portable stove. This classic Coleman camping stove is compact, durable, and easy to use (and one of my favorites). The stove connects to a propane canister and offers two burners, so you can filter your coffee and fry your eggs at the same time.

It doesn't get much more classic than this simple French pocket knife. You won't get any extra bells and whistles from the Opinel, but it's well-made, attractive, and simple. If you want a sleek, stylish pocket knife for simple tasks, look no further (especially at this price).

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (40 ounce)

Whether you've never tried the famous tumbler or are waiting to purchase another colorway, this is your chance to snag one at 20% off. The Stanley Tumbler is almost never on sale (it wasn't even discounted on Black Friday), so this is probably your last chance to save for a while.

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your morning rituals. This Stanley Pour Over set comes with a reusable filter and an insulated mug with a lid. It is also backed by Stanleys Built for Life Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle (32 Ounce)

Hydro Flask makes my favorite water bottle. It can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours (and hot for up to 12 hours) and features a flexible, leak-proof straw cap that's easy to use. This size is currently available in 10 colors, some of which are on sale even cheaper.

Yetis coolers are universally respected for their durability and overall performance, but they cost a pretty penny. That said, if you want a durable, efficient, and versatile cooler, Yeti ticks all the boxes. Just keep in mind that this one is a bit bulky and has a capacity of 35 liters (despite what the name might imply).

These well-rounded hiking poles are perfect for year-round use. They are robust; have comfortable, angled handles; and quickly fold into small bundles so you can store them when not needed.

When does the REI 2024 member sale take place?

The REI member sale started today (March 15) and lasts until March 25. Throughout the sale, members will have the opportunity to save 20% off a full-price item plus an additional 20% off an REI Outlet item. This members-only event is one of REI's biggest sales of the year and the perfect time to refresh your outdoor gear for the months to come.

How does selling to REI members work?

To purchase REI, you must be a Member of the REI. (A lifetime membership costs a one-time fee of $30.) Once you're a member, make sure you're logged into your account and using the promo code. MEMBER24 at checkout to receive your discount. As we mentioned above, you will be able to purchase an item at full price as well as an REI Outlet item at 20% off during the sale period. You can also expect to benefit from members-only discounts on outdoor clothing and accessories from brands like The North Face, NEMO, Birkenstock and Osprey.

Is it worth getting an REI membership?

If you're an outdoor enthusiast or plan to make at least one major equipment purchase this year, an REI membership is worth it. For the $30 lifetime membership fee, you'll have access to exclusive discounts throughout the year, free shipping on most items, and receive 10% back annually on eligible purchases. Until March 14, REI also offers $30 Membership Bonus Card when you register.

What discounts do you get with an REI membership?

REI hosts a handful of members-only events throughout the year, typically in March, May, August and November. The outdoor retailer often offers its members an extra 20-30% off beloved brands during these events, as well as deals on its own popular collection. You'll also receive an annual 10% cashback on qualifying purchases, which could add up if you shop a lot at REI.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2024/03/15/rei-member-sale/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: