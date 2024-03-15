Fashion
REI Member Sale 2024: 24 Best Deals to Buy
The first day of spring is in a few days, so Sale to REI members arrived at the perfect time. Starting today, REI Co-Op members can save 20% on one full-price item and an additional 20% on an REI Outlet item with code. MEMBER24. If you are looking for a new tenta few running sneakers or one hearth, this is a great opportunity to save. The 20% off applies to more than 19,000 full-price items, including plenty of gear that will come in handy for the warmer temperatures ahead.
The discount will be valid until March 25, but you must be logged into your REI Co-Op account to take advantage of it. If you're not already a member, it's not too late to sign up and take advantage of the sale (just keep in mind that it will cost you a one-time $30 fee to join). Here are the top items we recommend using your member discount on.
Our REI Member Sale Picks at a Glance
- Stanley Quencher H2.O FlowState 40 oz Tumbler: Now $36, was $45 (20% off)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Women's): Now $191, was $239 (20% off)
- Fjallraven Abisko Trail Fleece Jacket (Men's): Now $124, was $155 (20% off)
- ENO DoubleNest Hammock: Now $60, was $75 (20% off)
- Peak Design Travel Pack (45 liters): Now $240, was $300 (20% off)
- Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers (Women): Now $132, was $165 (20% off)
- Vuori Performance Joggers (Women's): Now $75, was $94 (20% off)
- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: $224, was $280 (20% off)
- On the Cloudflyer 4 sneakers (Men): Now $136, was $170 (20% off)
- Owala FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle (32 Ounce): Now $26, was $33 (20% off)
- Coleman Cascade Classic Camping Stove: Something $80 was $100 (20% off)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle (32 Ounce): Now $36, was $45 (20% off)
- Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler: Now $240, was $300 (20% off)
- Black Diamond Pursuit FLZ Trekking Poles (pair): Now $128, was $160 (20% off)
Sale to REI members: our clothing choices
Sale to REI members: our choices for outdoor and travel equipment
Sale to REI members: our shoe choices
Sale to REI members: our choices of accessories
When does the REI 2024 member sale take place?
The REI member sale started today (March 15) and lasts until March 25. Throughout the sale, members will have the opportunity to save 20% off a full-price item plus an additional 20% off an REI Outlet item. This members-only event is one of REI's biggest sales of the year and the perfect time to refresh your outdoor gear for the months to come.
How does selling to REI members work?
To purchase REI, you must be a Member of the REI. (A lifetime membership costs a one-time fee of $30.) Once you're a member, make sure you're logged into your account and using the promo code. MEMBER24 at checkout to receive your discount. As we mentioned above, you will be able to purchase an item at full price as well as an REI Outlet item at 20% off during the sale period. You can also expect to benefit from members-only discounts on outdoor clothing and accessories from brands like The North Face, NEMO, Birkenstock and Osprey.
Is it worth getting an REI membership?
If you're an outdoor enthusiast or plan to make at least one major equipment purchase this year, an REI membership is worth it. For the $30 lifetime membership fee, you'll have access to exclusive discounts throughout the year, free shipping on most items, and receive 10% back annually on eligible purchases. Until March 14, REI also offers $30 Membership Bonus Card when you register.
What discounts do you get with an REI membership?
REI hosts a handful of members-only events throughout the year, typically in March, May, August and November. The outdoor retailer often offers its members an extra 20-30% off beloved brands during these events, as well as deals on its own popular collection. You'll also receive an annual 10% cashback on qualifying purchases, which could add up if you shop a lot at REI.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/2024/03/15/rei-member-sale/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- REI Member Sale 2024: 24 Best Deals to Buy
- Australia resumes funding for UNRWA and promises more aid to Gaza
- Judge says prosecutor Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump's Georgia case
- Kelly Clarkson sues ex-husband in dispute over agent fees | Entertainment
- Virginia Tech launches U.S. drone soccer program in Northern Virginia | Virginia Tech News
- I can't make them eat it: Teachers and parents share concerns over school meals in England | School meals
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Fukushima, Japan – International
- Imran Khan-backed party to move Supreme Court after being denied reserved seats India TV
- China could be the big winner from Bank of Japan rate shock
- The Chiefs still need another wide receiver even after adding Hollywood Brown
- Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024-Xinhua
- Olivia Wilde is all smiles in a plunging multi-colored Bouclé dress as she attends the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.