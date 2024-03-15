Kaia Gerbers' ALAA Mini Dress Is So Dreamy





As soon as Kaia Gerber appeared ALAA Spring 2023 Campaign Last January, we knew the fashion muse was bound to deliver applause-worthy looks thanks to the workshop. In March 2023, Gerber posed for ID Magazine in a mesh bodysuit and ruffled midi skirt from the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Later that fall, she looked effortlessly chic in an all-black mini skirt, which she chose for a Planet OMEGA cocktail party in November 2023. And according to the freshly released turquoise mini dress from the fashion show she has just worn to the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Royal PalmGerbers ALAA streak lasts until 2024. On the evening of March 14, Gerber made her grand entrance at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, wearing a high-end look befitting her character, Mitzi, an aspiring model in the late 1960s. The model stunned in the aforementioned asymmetrical mini derived from the brands Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which featured an elegant stand-up collar, single sleeve, and glamorous draping that started at the bodice and enveloped her entire figure. Below I was looking at a leather fringe belt paired with a corset bodice in a slightly deeper blue shade. On the track, the model accessorized with chunky silver bracelets, but Gerber opted not to wear any eye-catching jewelry, accessorizing only with '60s-inspired white pumps (also from ALAA). Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Gerber walked the red carpet alone, the star received plenty of support on her special night as her entire family was also in attendance. Her father, Rande Gerber, along with her brother Presley and of course, her mother, Cindy Crawford, walked the carpet in an assortment of all-black ensembles. Crawford adopted her signature style in a black blouse paired with a matching leather midi skirt. As for accessories, the model wore a metallic gold clutch and strappy open-toe sandals to complete her OOTN. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Even if you will unfortunately have to wait until March 20 to watch the first episode of Royal Palm, On the bright side, this gives Gerber the chance to serve up more stellar press outfits before they drop, so be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel Gerber's latest look with the edit curated below. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

