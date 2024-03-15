As seen at this year's Oscars, brooches are a must-have fashion accessory for men

War, strikes and a thorny political season made little impression at the 2024 Oscars, where branding trumped protest and jewelry far outnumbered cease-and-desist pins. fire.

While the more traditional awards ceremony returned to its roots as a glorified business affair (created 96 years ago to appease above-the-line talent in the wake of unionization and then settlement in the world of cinema), the praise was close. universal for the return to old Hollywood glamour.

In the early days of the Oscars, studios manufactured that glamor, grooming and reshaping talent, all while keeping their images tightly controlled.

Of course, actors have long since stopped being contract actors and become independent agents.

No one can therefore blame them for diversifying the sources of income which come abundantly from celebrity.

Stars, we know and accept, are now free to advertise anything and everything, to don free glamorous clothing for award shows and even, if they wish, to transform themselves into a beautiful display space to rent.

So it was remarkable, even surprising, to see this year a sudden proliferation of male stars wearing trinkets more often associated with grandma's jewelry box than Hollywood idols.

In other words, pins were everywhere.

They were pinned to the backs of Cillian Murphy, Teo Yoo, Ke Huy Quan, Robert Downey Jr, Tatanka Means, Mark Ruffalo and Jeffrey Wright. They were elegantly tied into Colman Domingo's bow tie.

They were used functionally, as when they were first created in the Iron Age, to fasten clothing. However, the Celts of the pre-Christian era did not have the technology to produce a brooch like the diamond-adorned one that Simu Liu used to fasten his Fendi jacket.

Almost all the actors wore some sort of jewelry, said Stellene Volandes, editor-in-chief of Town and countrysaid approvingly, It almost got to the point where if you didn't wear a pin, you forgot part of your look.

Style watchers were quick to call this a trend, perhaps forgetting that Jared Leto, Kevin Hart and Timothee Chalamet preceded them and Liberace was first.

Each of these men became big and bold, just like the brooch-wearing guys of that moment, which were a far cry from the chaste circular pearl-studded pins of the 1960s, the countless curiosities sold on eBay. or, for that matter, one of the jeweled saucers favored by European royalty.

Nor were they good luck talismans or heirlooms. In other words, unless one of our ancestors was called Tiffany, Cartier or Boucheron.

A brooch on a man is versatile and instantly personalizes and punctuates his outfit, Bertrand Mak, creative director of Sauvereign, the Hong Kong jewelry house that designed the brooch Murphy wore to collect his Oscar, said by email.

And punctuation was emphatically the effect achieved when Domingo pinned a David Yurman sunburst to his bow tie.

The pin was like a bold exclamation point on his powerful smile. It was also a sneaky gesture of homage to one of the most famous fans of recent brooches, designer Karl Lagerfeld.

A brooch, Mak said, evokes emotions in the wearer as well as the one who looks at it.

Presumably, these emotions also include a passionate need to possess one.

Or so one might think, given the avidity with which jewelry houses are now mining their archives to exploit a newly discovered taste among men for types of jewelry long abandoned by women. (I'm phobic about braces, Volandes said.)

Yet some of the most famous jewelry is brooches, including designs like French jeweler Jean Schlumberger's “Bird on a Rock,” introduced in 1965 and purchased soon after by American socialite and heiress Bunny Mellon.

It was understood and accepted in this prehistory of gender designs that brooches were jewelry intended to be worn exclusively by women.

You would never have seen Mr. Mellon wearing a “Bird on a Rock,” said Nico Landrigan, president of jewelry house Verdura, referring to Bunny Mellon's philanthropist husband.

But that was then, and in recent years, Tiffany & Co has been so successful in marketing Schlumberger men's jewelry that it has been spotted on the lapels of Jeremy Allen White, Michael B Jordan and Jay-Z .

This Tiffany brooch is truly a sensation, wrote one attentive jewelry blogger.

Historically, of course, men have been the largest consumers of jewelry, for the obvious reason that they controlled the majority of wealth. This is changing, as is the idea that one gender has a monopoly on being the object of the gaze. Like their female counterparts, male celebrities at the Oscars have adapted and offer detailed wardrobe credit checks when commentators point a microphone in their direction.

Just like women in the industry, they are quickly learning how to monetize their style. Obviously when you wear black tie, you have this whole neutral canvas to play with, Landrigan said. Why not put a pin in it? The New York Times