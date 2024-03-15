This Ruffled Mini Dress is Perfect for Spring at Just $60 at Macy's





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Ruffle and style: this is what spring and summer demand you wear! Whether through blouses, skirts or dresses, opt for silhouettes that allow you to feel free and in harmony with nature. If you're looking for your next addition to your frilly wardrobe, we've got you covered! In fact, we just found the cutest, simplest mini dress that's perfect for spring and summer — and it's only $60 at Macy's! Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […] THE Bar III ruffled flutter-sleeve mini dress is a lightweight, sheer option you'll live and float in this spring. This dress is made of chiffon fabric for breathability, and this material also helps the dress have more volume and dimension with the help of crinkled ruffles. Plus, the sheer sleeves and sweetheart neckline add a trendy touch! Get the Bar III Women's Ruffle Flounce Sleeve Mini Dress for $60 at Macy's! To wear this ruffled and floaty dress, you can pair it with elegant height-defying pumps or heeled sandals for a refined and sophisticated touch. Or of course, you can wear it with sandals and a cardigan for a casual yet comfortable outfit. In fact, you can wear this dress with any shoe on your shelf because it's incredibly versatile. Plus, we love the purple hue of this dress. Although the size range XXS to XL is standard, larger sizes should provide plenty of room. Although this dress doesn't have any reviews yet, don't feel stressed about purchasing it. Bar III is a Macy's in-house brand that designs and sells fashion-forward, affordable clothing that stands the test of time. We're fans of many of Bar III's dresses and other pieces, as are countless shoppers across the country! Plus, with the warmth of spring almost upon us, it's time to find your next lightweight piece. If you want to upgrade your existing collection, this ruffled mini dress will provide a casual yet elegant look. See it: get it Bar III Women's Ruffle Flounce Sleeve Mini Dress for $60 at Macy's! Want to see other divine options available at Macy's? Shop more dresses we found below: THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Learn more about Bar III hereand don't forget to set Macy's sale section for more great finds!

