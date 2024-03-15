Spring 2024 Clothing Trends Predicted by Insiders Are About to Take Over

We managed it: after a very gloomy, rainy and, frankly, blahhh kind of winter, spring is here. And with that comes the opportunity to have fun with fashion (read: no heavy coats or excessive layers). May we suggest celebrating the sunny, skin-free season with a unique new number? Whether you're firmly on team mini or a fan of pretty patterns, the spring 2024 clothing trends have something to suit your preferences.

A good starting point would be flowers, which Rails Elise Kelner, director of women's design, actually says are pretty revolutionary right now. Ranging from long-stemmed roses that adorn collections in various ways to statement monochrome flowers, the pattern can easily be incorporated into outfits, she told TZR. Roses in the form of prints or rosettes are such a whimsical way to reinvent the trend to make it fresh and super feminine. The print can also have a retro feel, just look at Rixos Tania max for proof. It goes well with heels for a night out or a glamorous beach look, explains the brand's co-founder. Henriette Rix. Whatever vibe you're going for, it's worth putting some sort of botanical design into rotation once the temperatures rise.

HitFor her part, Desiree Thomas, CEO of North America, notes the resurgence of the bohemian atmosphere on the catwalks in recent times. In particular, Chlos' latest collection last month marked the return of the late 2000s look when new creative director Chemena Kamali tapped into fashion house roots by showing off floaty, floaty dresses. It's a timeless look that has always been a staple in our assortment, notes Thomas. We're excited to continue offering some of these carefree and feminine pieces for the upcoming spring season.

Really, any way you slice it, a reliable spring number is non-negotiable. That being said, keep scrolling for nine types of dresses to have in mind when shopping. They'll all go great with a strappy sandal (not to mention a cold drink).

Abstract patterns

If flowers aren't your thing, namesake designer Andrea Iyamah has for you an equally motive that improves your mood. An abstract watercolor with soft feminine colors and strokes that speak to the revival of classic femininity and the ballet-core trend. [will be popular], she tells TZR. Michelle Ochs, creative director of Herve Leger, also mentions geometric patterns as a priority option. These choices reflect a desire for freshness and a connection with nature.

Subtle stitching

Marina Cortbawi, the founder of Merlette, says easy-to-wear dresses with just a hint of structure are in high demand right now. My favorite is the Merlette Liberty shirt dress, both structured and airy with its ribbing which shapes the body without constricting it, explains the designer. Consider one of these polished pieces for your 9-5 gig, when it's too hot for pants…but, like, you still need to look professional.

mini

While maxi hemlines have ruled the roost in recent seasons, there has been a recent trend towards micro mini dresses, confirms Nikki Campbell And Sophie Coote, co-founders and co-creative directors of SIR. High hemlines still have their place in spring, they explain. And from a style point of view, Free people Stylist Cindy Suzuki suggests pairing your tiny looks with street style mainstays like Salomon sneakers and sporty baseball caps.

Bold shades

Soft pastels like lilac and mint always now appears; however, this season, the eponymous designer Rebecca Vallance expects everyone to increase color. Expect bright shades like pink and tangerine to dominate, exuding energy and vibrancy. These rich, saturated tones will fit perfectly into the summer months, when cheerful, eye-catching pieces are the name of the game.

Leopard print

In your maximalist era? If so, a leopard print dress is a surefire solution. According to Rix, the fashion girl-loved brand has seen a huge appetite for this timeless pattern in recent months. When it comes to specific silhouettes, Kelner has some insightful suggestions. You can be bold and go for the quintessential 90s version or try a more muted leopard like our feminine satin. Solemn dress.

Rosettes

The fabric flower craze shows no signs of slowing down this spring, just ask Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah. We love the timeless romance of floral designs like roses and carnations, she notes. What if you can't resist a DIY project? Get creative by sewing an ornament from Etsy on your favorite summer dress.

Small size

Suzuki predicts that low-cut dresses will be everywhere in the coming months. This silhouette accommodates a variety of fabrications, whether you want something more casual or dressier, says the expert, adding that its ease of movement is ideal for spring weddings.

Leaflets

Designer based in Brooklyn Christine Alcalay says that while the modest slip dress has never completely disappeared from the fashion landscape, it's more relevant than ever. As sheer fabrics and shapes also return to the spotlight, the slip dress emerges as both a foundational layer and a statement piece on its own, she explains. Part of the design's appeal, the designer notes, is its versatility. Take her advice by wearing the piece over a printed mesh top or let it take center stage by making it the main event with heels.

Spotted

If you like a timeless print that goes with everything, the polka dot spring trend will be for you. Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of Hill House, is in love with the pattern, especially on Jennifer Lawrence's custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress at the 2024 Oscars. Her vision for the pattern? I love our Mathilde dress in silky satin with polka dots, she says. I plan to carry with our correspondent Polka Dot Party Platforms at a friend's baby shower in the next few weeks.