Sir Paul Smith, living legend of men's fashion

I've interviewed 84 people so far for Five Fits With, but never anyone with as rich and long a career as Sir Paul Smith CH CBE RDI. His namesake brand is 54 years old and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. He has won countless awards and accolades, written books, collaborated with many of the world's biggest artists and brands, all of which you can read about with a quick search of his name. I surely don't need to explain why he is one of fashion's greatest living legends. So what would you ask of a man who has lived a life as exceptional as his?

Well, ultimately, as you wish. It was no surprise, his reputation precedes him, but Sir Paul was kind, open and, above all, extremely funny. He would literally skip the block and take me along for the ride. I did a few photo shoots, he said with good dry British humor. After filming, we sat down in his Wooster Street boutique during his brief visit to New York to check out his eponymous brand's takeover of the Nordstrom Clubhouse and get a general overview of the lay of the land in the United States. The conversation covered everything from the founding and growth of his brand to creating custom pants for Jimmy Page, being knighted and married on the same day, why menswear doesn't never really change, and much more.

Clothing, shoes and accessories (overall) by Paul Smith, excluding vintage belts.

Tell me a little about how you became interested in clothing and style.

I was a racing cyclist. It was my dream. But when I was 18, I had a serious accident. I guess I was a little interested in clothes, but not much. After the accident, I started hanging out with all the kids at the local art school. There were fashion designers, architects, photographers, and that's when I started thinking, “Oh, I wonder if we could do this for a living and it's pretty nice to make the effort with clothes.” The rest, as they say, is history, I guess.

Do you remember your first big break?

Never. There was never a big break. There was never a big break. It was still very sweet.

Really?

Never anything like this. It was just working in a store as a salesperson, opening a tiny little room, which I called a boutique, and then creating a little collection to sell to other people. Then it's just a matter of growing it, growing it, and growing it. So never really anything big.

I'm a huge rock fan, and especially a Led Zeppelin fan. I read that you dressed Jimmy Page when you were 18. How did this happen and what was it like?

I lived in the middle of England, in Nottingham, but I went to London every weekend, and I don't really know how, but we stayed in a squat. My friends were in a place in Notting Hill, which now has houses from £5 million to £10 million. Then we slept on the floor, and above and below us there were bands. Brian Auger and the Trinity and The Graham Bond Organisation, two fairly large groups in Britain, but little known worldwide. And so, you had to rub shoulders with musicians who were just starting out. Clapton, Page, John Mayall, The Yardbirds, a very young Rod Stewart when he was 18 and cool. I measured Jimmy for pants. He had a waist of 24 inches. The bottom of the pants measured 28 inches [leg opening]. He was so small. These were crushed velvet pants that we made. Then I learned a lot of things [of popular artists]. I just designed a cover for a Rolling Stones album, which was a limited edition. We're working with the Stones on clothing for the tour. We still work with a lot of bands all the time.

Switching gears, you were knighted and married on the same day?

Yeah. It was a busy day.

What happened there? Minus the obvious.

It was completely by chance. I had been living with my girlfriend for years and years, and then she said she wanted to get married, so I said, “Sure.” She chose a date, months in advance. Then I got a letter from the Queen saying she wanted to put down the sword, and my assistant at the time said, “We should really find out what the date is because you travel a lot.” She spoke at Buckingham Palace, then hung up the phone and said: “You'll never believe this.” » And I said, “What? And she said, “The inauguration is at 11 a.m. and your wedding is at 4 p.m.” So I said, “Looks like it’s going to be a busy day.” So we had that in the morning, lunch, then the wedding, and then a party at the Tate Modern, which is the only time they've allowed a party at the Tate Modern. It was pretty special.

How do you continue to find inspiration to create new collections?

Oh, that's easy. Inspiration is easy. Running a business in the crazy world we live in is very difficult because of war, moods and all kinds of things. In the United Kingdom, it's Brexit. Inspiration is all around us, so I've never had a problem with inspiration. My father was an amateur photographer, so at the age of 11 I was given a camera. Looking through the small viewfinder of a camera, as you know, you simply learn to look and see. You don't just look, you actually see and make the plan. This helped me in observation. I have taken photos over the years. I worked for The face review, Arena, Architectural summaryI did a cover of Voguelots of Japanese magazines.

You probably understand what it takes to keep the longevity of a brand intact. What have you learned about style and the transience of trends?

First of all, in men's clothing it never really changes that drastically. I call it a nudge rather than a nudge, because men are creatures of habit and wear more or less the same clothes, except at the crazy Paris shows, which are clothes which attract attention, which generally, no one sees them. really wears a lot of these clothes. We learn not to make too many waves, just to design. You have to follow the trends because corduroy [Smith points at my shirt], for example, is popular again right now, after not being popular for a while. The color is now a little more popular with some men.

Has your personal style changed much from when you started your brand to where you are today?

Not really changed. It's always been… It's a very overused expression, but it's a classic with a twist. So what that means is that, generally speaking, clothes are very easy to wear, but they normally have a little secret or a little unusual point, or there's nothing unusual about them. in clothes, but it's how you put them together. It's always been slightly contradictory, or to do with kitsch and beautiful, or raw and smooth, or workwear with chic, or playing with contradictions.

I read that you dread that exact phrase: classic with a twist. What bothers you about the sentence?

Only because I've said it so many times, that's all. This doesn't bother me at all. In fact, that describes it perfectly.

Can you tell me about an average day in your life?

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as an average day. It's very diverse. The only thing that happens every day if I'm in the UK is that I swim at five in the morning. It's the only thing that resembles a habit. But after that, it can be with students, with my creative team or with creative workshops. I was in Paris for a day last week, then I was in Munich the week before, and here now.

So always everywhere.

Which is very nice. That's really nice.

Is there a question that you have never been asked in an interview that you would like to be asked?

Okay, well that's a good question. I've been interviewed an awful lot of times, as you probably know.

It was hard to prepare for it because I had to cover some of the same terrain, but I also wanted to go somewhere new.

Many people don't know that I am interested in classical art as much as contemporary art. It is highly unlikely that [interviewers like you] I would ask about paintings by Caravaggio or Titian because you simply wouldn't. They are not relevant to Squire. But I know a lot about Titian and Caravaggio.

Do you have a favorite museum in the world?

Not really. I don't like the word favorite. I think that's a problem, darling, because it depends a lot on your mood. Certainly, the National Gallery in London is magnificent, it is very classic. But so does the Tate. It depends on your mood.

Is there an exhibition you saw recently that appealed to you?

Nicolas de Staël at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris. Very good work. He was so elegant. He died in the 1950s, but there is a photo of him in 1955 that looks similar to today. Pleated pants, dark shirt, cool sandals. A thin guy, he looked very good.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I tend to wear suits every day because I find them really useful. I still have pens, I still have a notepad, I still have my glasses, I still have my keys, I still have my credit card. Generally, with a navy blue suit, you can't really go wrong. You won't believe it, but during the pandemic I wore a suit every day, even though I was alone in my building that normally holds 180 people for 16 weeks with no one else around. I wore a suit every day, which proves it's just a habit. I never think of it as a costume. While many people find a hoodie or knit more comfortable, I never really think about it.