Julia Fox Just Channeled Judy Jetson in a Pink Puffball Dress





We just had to revisit Julia Fox's latest look. But not for the reason you might think… We've come to expect bold, risky ensembles from the actress, model and author, who admitted to calling on the paparazzi to show off the outfits. In 2024 alone, she's already worn a tiny, bow-adorned lace bra and matching bloomers, which we can only describe as bridal beachwear, a microscopic leather harness and veil , a bikini layered over thermals, a more cut-out dress. all fabric and a totally bizarre nude look during Paris Fashion Week. And yet, the bubble pink dress she wears as part of a photo shoot for a Canadian magazine, Fashion, can only be described as portable. Sure, Advisry's strapless design is still original with its voluminous, spherical silhouette and mini hemline, but we can actually see ourselves wearing this exact cut. Something we couldn't say about any of her other outfits… Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from the photoshoot, the clip opens with Julia in the pink mini that immediately made us think of Judy Jetson. An apt comparison considering the retro TV series' cartoon character The Jetsons is described as having futuristic tastes in fashion. A trait that Julia undoubtedly shares. It's no surprise to see Julia also posing in a cutout bra top, full corset, and sheer dress, clothes more in line with her bold, non-boring aesthetic. The filming attracted a lot of attention, although it was captivated the eye of her brave compatriot Lisa Rinna, who left a series of emojis under Julia's message which read “”. If you ask us, no matter what she wears, Julia Fox can do no wrong. Follow Alexandria on Instagram. Related Stories

