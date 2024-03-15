REI Outlet Member Coupon Offer: Up to 50% Off





REI Members Month is officially back, with a ton of deals for REI Co-op members on activewear, leisure, gear for spring hikes and much more. We were talking about a Extra 20% off one full price item and an additional 20% off one item from the Outlet section of the website when you use code MEMBER24 at checkout. Plus, there are a ton of other deals that will get you in the outdoors spirit for spring: you can save 50% on REI Co-op Skyward tents and footprints, get great discounts on adult clothing from The North Face, score discounts on Ospreys. Ozonate your luggage and get 30% off Co-op Cycles children's bikes. If you are not already a Member of the REI cooperative, we suggest you register. For just $30, you'll get a lifetime subscription (you'll never have to renew), plus you'll get 10% back annually on eligible purchases. We've rounded up some of our favorite coupon-eligible products below. Shop them now, then head over to the REI website to see what else is in store. This vintage-looking backpack is full of thoughtful touches, like elastic straps for accessories, a front pocket with compression and expansion benefits, a top zippered pocket for easy access, and plenty of pockets. Yes, we're adamant that a shaker counts as equipment (doesn't an old-fashioned campfire sound amazing?). This shaker is also ideal for home use, thanks to the double-walled insulation which prevents ice from diluting your preparations. Additionally, it is leak-resistant and also allows for vigorous shaking. This patio-friendly fire pit gives you all the flames and smoke-free heat and is portable (with an ashtray for cleanup) for all the outdoor adventures you have planned. Sure, it's nice to have your own space, but for a little more comfort around a campfire, this sofa is ideal. If you're flying instead of hitting the trails, this Matador backpack has everything you need for a day of travel, with its combination of hiking backpack features and organization, designed for the trip. There's a full internal frame and foldable hip belt, as well as laptop and administrative pockets that you can access from the outside. Add safety buckles, reflective straps, handles on all sides and a pocket for your passport, and you've got everything covered. Read our review Available in bright and neutral colors, the Yeti Cooler is the one that made the brand's name, and 20% off at this price point is a huge savings. Read our review $100 off is a pretty fantastic deal on this scooter, which can get you around town at 15.5 mph. It's connected to an app so you can track your driving stats. Stay hydrated when hiking with this backpack and hydration pack in one. It holds 2.5 liters in its tank, has a PFAS-free DWR finish so your interior gear is protected, and has plenty (lots!) of pockets to keep essentials close at hand. A must-have for many on and off TikTok, this giant (and we mean giant) tumbler is part of the sale and so far there are 17 colors left in stock. Read our review Collapsible poles mean you can always have them ready at all times, perfect for when you spot an attractive trail just off the road. Women's clothing and accessories

Sure, these ultra-comfortable, ultra-soft pants are performance joggers, but they're just as comfortable on the couch as they are on the trail. These incredibly comfortable shoes are redesigned with more cushion than previous versions, but all the benefits are still in place, like their antimicrobial upper and a lacing system that never comes undone (although traditional laces are also in the box) . These hiking shoes are designed for that hour of hiking when your feet start to hurt. This waterproof pair is super comfortable with 30% more built-in foam and a ton of breathability. Ideal for when your outdoor adventures take you to the mountains, this jacket features a two-layer GORE-TEX membrane for a breathable, windproof and waterproof fit. This set of trail pants designed by outdoor adventure group Outdoor Afro knows what it takes to be comfortable and protected in the great outdoors: UPF 50+ is built in, the fabric is tear and abrasion resistant and there are a ton of pockets. Swim your laps in this fuller-coverage swimsuit—it lets you stay fast in the water without worrying about the fabric pulling. If you are that person who is always cold in winter, these leggings are here to help with a little alpaca wool to keep you warm without weighing you down. Men's clothing and accessories

This lightweight yet warm jacket weighs less than 12 ounces, perfect for transitional temperatures (like now) as well as outdoor activities in colder weather. These chukka boots are ideal for your everyday life, thanks to their refined style and low height. They're meant for the outdoors but not too sturdy for the office, which we love. Blundstones have become a hit, thanks to their utilitarian cut and minimalist style. Right now, you can pick up a pair of these all year round for around $50 off. This jacket is lined with cozy Sherpa-style fleece to keep the cold out and play strong in style. Stay dry and warm on cold, wet days with these rain pants, which let you hit the trails even in less than ideal conditions. No matter what you do: golf, hiking, days at the airport, these shorts have you covered, with a polished look and technical fabric. Available in sizes up to XXXL as well as high and regular fits in most sizes, these jogger pants are designed for a variety of bodies and a variety of adventures. (They're also water-repellent if you get caught in a drizzle.)

