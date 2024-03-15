Major breakthrough: French Parliament votes in favor of cracking down on ultra-fast fashion

The French Parliament has voted in favor of a crackdown on disposable fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast fashion adverts could soon be banned in France under a new proposal to crack down on the polluting industry.

The French Parliament voted on Thursday in favor of the bill, which also aims to impose sanctions on low-cost clothing to cover their environmental impact.

The measures, tabled by MP Anne-Ccile Violland, will now be submitted to the Senate for a new vote.

“I am delighted with this major progress,” Minister of Ecological Transition Christophe Bchu wrote on X on Thursday. “A big step has been taken to reduce the environmental footprint of the textile sector.”

“Ultrafast fashion is an ecological disaster”

Bchu has been a strong supporter of the bill, writing on Tuesday on

He supports the proposed ban on advertising for fast fashion products, including via social media influencers, and the implementation of ecological penalties on clothing.

Bchu also expressed support for strengthening consumer information fast fashion brands on the environmental impact of their clothing, and said they should encourage consumers to reuse items.

Shein targeted by French anti-fast fashion bill

Chinese-Singaporean fast fashion retailer Shein is specifically targeted in the proposal.

Shein offers 900 times more products than a traditional French brand, it reads, adding that the brand releases more than 7,200 new clothing designs per day, with a total of 470,000 different products available in total.

This allows the brand to attract a wide range of customers, achieve significant sales savings and charge ever lower prices, she says.

This forces European fashion brands to increase their production in order to remain competitive.

Last month, Shein considered listing on the London Stock Exchange. In its application, the ultra-fast fashion brand, sold in more than 150 countries around the world, aimed for a valuation of around $90 billion, according to Bloomberg. It would be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever on the London Stock Exchange, but could open the door to scrutiny of its manufacturing practices.

The proposal warns that the high volume of cheap fashion items influences consumers' purchasing habits by creating purchasing impulses and a constant need for renewal, with negative environmental, social and economic consequences.

The environmental impact of fast fashion

Every year, more than 100 billion items of clothing are sold worldwide, according to the French Agency for the Environment and Energy Management (ADEME).

In FranceIn the space of a decade, the number of clothes sold annually has increased by a billion, to reach 3.3 billion products, or more than 48 per capita, notes the eco-organization Refashion.

Worldwide, the textile and clothing industry is responsible for around 10 percent of greenhouse gases. broadcastsaccording to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), which is more than the total from air and sea transport.

It also contributes to water pollutionof which 20 percent is attributable to textile dyeing and processing, as well as microplastics released by synthetic materials during washing.

Cheap clothing is further associated with well-documented human and labor rights violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are we doing to fight against fast fashion pollution in Europe?

Various laws are gradually being introduced by the EU to reduce the impact of polluting industries. The Climate and Resilience law, for example, plans to make it compulsory to display environmental information on goods such as clothing. It also targets misleading information environmental labelsaims to reduce packaging and promotes the repair and reuse of goods.

The EU circular economy package pursues this objective by introducing a bonus for

repair products, promote the circular and the local economy, and encourage eco-design.

However, these measures are not enough to respond to the environmental threat of fast fashion, says the French bill, adding that we must return to sustainable production volumes.

What would change under the French fast fashion bill?

The bill proposes to strengthen information and consumer awareness on the environmental impact of fast fashion. It also seeks to encourage reuse and repair of clothing to fight against the throwaway culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assigning greater responsibility to producers, it proposes fines based on the environmental impact and carbon output of goods, similar to those already imposed in the auto industry.

Taking things like sustainability and recyclability Taking this into account, it would be applied on a sliding scale and could reach up to 10 per item sold or 50 percent of the purchase price by 2030, Violland told Radio France.

As well as promoting fair competition for businesses that operate more sustainably, the fines would be used to fund waste management, bonuses for repairs and public awareness campaigns.

Finally, the bill would ban advertising for fast fashion brands and products, similar to how fossil fuel advertisingwas banned by the Climate and Resilience law.

The bill has gained support from industry voices, including French menswear designer and director of the Fédération Nationale de l'Habillement (FranceNational Clothing Federation) Pierre Talamon, who says that brands that engage in commercial marketing and overproduction techniques that push you to buy clothes only to wear them seven to eight times and then throw them in the trash should be penalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

These players do not create jobs but destroy them, he adds.