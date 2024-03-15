Katie Maloney wears a sequinned backless dress: photos





Over the past year, we've loved following Katie Maloney's dazzling style moments, including the sheer black dress she wore to Kathy Hilton's Christmas party in December and the barely-there bikini she recently worn while on vacation (more on that in a bit). How to watch Watch Vanderpump Rules on Bravo Tuesdays at 8/7c and tomorrow Peacock. Catch him Bravo app. More recently, the Vanderpump Rules A cast member shared a glimpse of an outfit she wore for a little “drama,” rocking a sparkly sheath that stopped us in our tracks. Katie Maloney brings “the drama” in a sequined, floral-print backless dress On March 14, Katie took to her Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek of what she wore for the evening: a sparkly silver halter dress with a gorgeous pink floral print. “The dress called for drama,” Katie wrote in the first snap where she posed for a stylish personal life. More Bravo: VPR Editor Reveals '3 Things That Happened Off Camera' That Put Sandoval Case 'In Motion' Ariana and Tom Sandoval Face Off in Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer: 'Don't Talk to Me' Lala Kent Reveals Her 'Wild' Due Date for Baby #2 and Surprising Pregnancy Details In another selfie, Katie noted that she was “on her way to a function,” also showing off her pink lips, stellar eye makeup, and several small earrings that she donned as accessories. Katie Maloney wears a blue and black lace bikini on the beach while on vacation In addition to her sparkly backless dress, Katie wowed us with another recent look: a navy thong bikini adorned with black lace details. In late February, the sandwich shop co-owner took to her Instagram page to show off her stellar swimsuit, posing on a beach during a sunny getaway. Katie teamed her barely-there bikini with black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a chain necklace while taking in the beach scenery. When does Something About Her open? In addition to following Katie's fashion moments, we've also been tuning in on her business ventures, including the opening of her sandwich shop and Ariana Madix's Something About Her. In the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 After Show, the friends and business partners revealed more details about their difficult journey to opening the sandwich shop. “The Department of Health has its own schedule, its calendar, everything,” Katie said. “These are things that we kind of knew, but you can't really understand them until you're there. They give you a list of things you need to fix, and then they come back, and then there's other things you need to fix. and it's like splitting hairs.” “If it [were] If we hadn't done anything, we would have been open,” Katie added. “None of these things are in our hands. We are at the mercy of others. »

