USF men's golf heads west for Pauma Valley Invitational





TOURNAMENT: Pauma Valley Invitational Tournament

WHEN: Monday March 18 Tuesday March 19

LOCATION: Pauma Valley, California.

COURSE: Pauma Valley Country Club (Par 71 7,311 yards)

FOLLOW: Live Statistics | Twitter @USFMGolf TAMPA, FLA., March 15, 2024 The University of South Florida men's golf team continues its spring schedule with a trip to California for the Pauma Valley Invitational at Pauma Valley Country Club on March 18-19. The 42nd-ranked Bulls, who have finished in the Top 4 in five of seven tournaments this season, including two victories in the fall and a second and third place finish in the first two tournaments of the spring, are led by coach -chief Steve Bradley The five-time AAC Coach of the Year is in his 10th season. In their last outing, the Bulls finished seventh among a stacked field at the Hayt Invitational. Junior Jake Peacock ranked 87th nationally, led the Bulls, closing with a 69 (-3) that tied for the lowest score of the final round. Besides the 42nd-ranked Bulls, the 15-team field includes 13 other teams ranked among the top 80 in the country. Field includes (46) BYU, (18) Cal, (64) Colorado St., (44) Fresno St., host (38) LMU, (10) Oklahoma, (36) Oklahoma St., Pacific, (68) San Diego, (41) SMU, (76) St. Mary's, (77) TCU, (32) UCLA, (3) Vanderbilt. In the 54-hole event, the field will begin with 36 holes on Monday, March 18, with tee times beginning at 10:40 a.m. ET. The tournament will conclude with 18 holes on Tuesday, March 19, starting at 10:40 a.m. ET. Leading the charge for the Bulls in 2023-24 is Jake Peacock , member of the 2022-23 AAC Men's Golf All-Conference Team. Alongside him are Shubham Jaglan (Jr., Delhi, India), who has two Top 10 finishes this season, graduate student Brock Healy (Norcross, Ga.), who earned his first win as a Bull at in the fall, redshirt junior Cooper Smith. (Tampa, Fla.) who has three Top 25 finishes this season and senior Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach, Fla.), who notched a win and his fifth Top 10 as a bull rider in the fall. The head coach Steve Bradley announced the following competitors for the Bulls in California: Jake Peacock (Jr., Milton, Georgia), Shubham Jaglan (Jr., Delhi, India), Brock Healy (Gr., Norcross, Georgia), Cooper Smith (Redshirt Jr., Tampa, Florida), and Sam Nicholson (Sr., Atlantic Beach, Florida). About USF Men's Golf

The USF men's golf program has won 17 conference titles and has had players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four straight from 2015 to 2018. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergström in 2021, and has earned nine consecutive NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place in NCAA Championship match play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have won 22 tournaments under Bradley entering the 2023-24 season, by far the most many under any coach in program history.

– #GoBulls

