Annual Prom Store Competition Begins in Denison





DENISON, Texas (KXII) – Prom season is approaching and the burden of buying a dress can weigh on many families. The Junior League of Grayson County launched its annual prom competition to ensure every Texoma high school student feels beautiful while they dance the night away. Sometimes it's the first time they've worn a dress, said Heather Shilling, president of the Junior League of Grayson County. But it's not just a dress, students can also choose a pair of shoes, jewelry and a clutch. We know that many high school students need prom dresses and can't get them for financial or other reasons, Shilling said. Throughout the year, the Junior League collects and accepts donations for this campaign, from several counties and even in Oklahoma we have received donations, Shilling added. Although this campaign started small many years ago, Shilling says each year it has grown. This year they are offering over a thousand dresses from size zero to size 28. Students can also choose from long or short color-coded robes to make the experience painless. Some of them are crying, we set up mirrors so they can take a photo or selfie in their dress, we organize a photoshoot so they can stand in front of the photoshoot and twirl in their beautiful dress, Shilling told News 12. The dress and accessories are free, but donations are accepted, some have donated the dress and we certainly welcome that, but when they leave here, it's theirs, Shilling said. The store will be open this Saturday from 10am to 3pm on the third floor of Bargain Box, located off the main street Denisons. If you missed the Saturday event, the flyer below offers other store days! This year they are offering over a thousand dresses from size zero to size 28. (XII) Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.

