Juwan Howard officially out as University of Michigan men's basketball coach









CNN

—

The University of Michigan on Friday fired men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, the former Fab Five star who was honored as college coach of the year three years ago. The Wolverines finished last in the Big Ten with an 8-24 overall record and 3-17 in conference play this season. The team has lost its last nine games, including a first-round matchup against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament earlier this week. After a thorough review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return, as our men's basketball coach, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel, stated in a press release. Howard, 51, who played at Michigan during the Fab Five era from 1991 to 1994, compiled an 82-67 record while leading the program to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022. He spent the last five seasons at Michigan. bar, and was named Associated Press national coach of the year and Big Tens coach of the year in 2021, when he led Michigan to the Elite Eight. Manuel said the school decided to make a change in direction after a thorough review of the program. Juwan is one of the greatest Wolverines ever associated with our basketball program, Manuel said. I know how much it meant not only to Juwan, but to all of us, to have him come back here to lead this program. Despite his love for his alma mater and the positive experience our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and was not moving in the right direction . I am grateful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to UM and for all that he and his legacy will continue to mean to Michigan, Manuel added. The school will immediately launch a national search for a new coach. CNN's Brammhi Balarajan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/15/sport/juwan-howard-fired-michigan-basketball/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos