Shein Customer Shocked to Find Vial of Blood in Dress Delivery Box
It's ob-Shein.
A Tennessee woman said she ordered clothes from Shein and was horrified when she discovered a mysterious vial of blood in her FedEx package Monday. People reported.
Anna Elliott posted a video on her TikTok, where she goes by Anna Marie, explaining the bizarre ordeal. In addition to a vial of human blood, she claimed her package, which was supposed to contain only the dresses she ordered, also contained a dented can of Mexican beans.
The Post has contacted Elliot for comment.
I just received a package from Shein containing a vial of human blood from a testing company. There was no name, no doctor's office, no date, she said in her clip, which has already garnered more than 7 million views since it was uploaded three days ago.
Elliott said she then contacted the blood testing company to let them know what she found.
The lady from the testing company said she was trying to track it down. She said it was completely mishandled and they weren't even sending blood to residents. They only exchange blood between doctors, she remembers.
Elliott said she contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which she said was filing a report and investigating the incident as a major biohazard.
In her first video, she said her local sheriff planned to test the vial and would contact the CDC if he found anything concerning.
She warned other shoppers to be careful the next time they open a Shein package.
If you receive a Shein package, throw it on a table and look at everything before touching it, then sanitize your hands. Be extremely careful, she says.
A Shein spokesperson provided The Post with the following statement: When we were informed that a customer had received a falsified package, we immediately launched an investigation. This indicated that when the package had completed our quality control process and left our premises, it contained only the ordered SHEIN items. We will continue to actively support the customer in her ongoing investigation into what happened once her package left a SHEIN location.
Elliott released a series of follow-up videos informing people of the situation.
In recent videoElliott said Shein was actively trying to help him and that the bottle and beans came from the United States, not China.
In a video A day ago, she said Shein contacted her via email and eventually got a call from a higher-up in Los Angeles who told her they had viewed all the footage from their factory .
Our investigation indicates that when your package went through our quality control process and left our facility, it only contained the items in the order, she said in an email to Shein.
She concluded that someone may have tampered with the FedEx package.
Elliott initially said FedEx did little to help him, but in a video A few hours ago she said FedEx finally contacted.
She said a FedEx employee told her that packages were sometimes opened during transport and that employees put things in another package because they sometimes made mistakes.
She said FedEx went to the sheriff to get the bottle for testing.
A FedEx spokesperson provided The Post with the following statement: “We sincerely apologize for this experience. We are committed to handling our customers' shipments with the utmost care and are taking appropriate action to resolve this issue.
In another videoElliot showed off a needle she said her friend received in another Shein package over the summer.
Commenters under Elliot's videos shared his horror.
It’s literally crazy!! one person wrote.
Who knew clothes, beans and a vial of blood went in the same box??? » another added.
Your FedEx driver was a vampire/heroin/fein, a third joked.
Others said they weren't surprised.
I used to track high-value shipments from the company I worked for. Crazy things happen all the time, one said.
Yeah, I work at FedEx and while I've never seen blood, it definitely happens. Unfortunately, unless your box is destroyed, we usually don't have time to take care of it, another added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
