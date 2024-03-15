Efforts to limit fast food options near homes need to be rethought





Policies focused on food swamps – or areas with a high proliferation of unhealthy food choices – near homes are less effective than those targeting other areas where people eat. AP Photo/Nati Harnik In the middle of a obesity epidemic in the United States, you may have heard of efforts to eliminate food deserts, or areas with few healthy food options, and limit fast food chains close to people's homes. But research from Northeastern University suggests a new approach. Most fast food in this country is eaten away from home, says Esteban Moro, a professor at the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University. This means that if we want to solve the problem of unhealthy foods in our diet, we should talk about what happens when we leave the house. Effect of Mobile Dining Environments on Fast Food Visits was published March 14 in the journal Nature Communications. Esteban Moro, a professor at the Network Science Institute, says most people travel an average of 4.3 miles for food. Photo by Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University In the study, Moro and colleagues from the University of Southern California and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology looked at mobility data from 11 U.S. cities that showed 62 million people visited fast food outlets. Researchers found that people traveled an average of 4.3 miles to pick up fast food, compared to just 2 miles to shop for groceries. Moro said an interesting finding of the study was that no particular socioeconomic demographic consumed more fast food than another. Thus, food choice is influenced by the food environments people are exposed to during their daily activities, mainly away from home, Moro explains. The researchers also found that this influence was very strong. For example, the study found that visiting areas with 10% more fast food outlets increased the likelihood of eating fast food by 20%. Most visits to fast-food restaurants occur near downtown Boston, as this chart shows. However, targeted interventions are changing where people go to eat fast food. This suggests that the more fast food options we encounter in our daily lives, the more inclined we are to indulge in their offerings, Moro says. But Abigail Horn and Kayla de la Haye, study researchers at USC, point out that most policies aimed at eliminating food deserts and food swamps, or areas saturated with fast food outlets, have primarily focused in residential areas. These interventions included a $270 million investment from the Health Food Financing Initiative (coupled with $1 billion in other funding) to support healthy food retailing in underserved neighborhoods since 2010; as well as fast food bans in Los Angeles were also ineffective, studies to have found. So, instead of focusing on neighborhoods around the house, Moro and colleagues recommend implementing these interventions in locations that meet three criteria: locations where most decisions about visits to checkpoints are made; food sales; areas where fast food is more prevalent than healthier foods; and, more importantly, where visitors' food decisions are most sensitive to the food environment. Moro gave the example of an airport terminal: it's a place where a lot of people eat; where fast food options proliferate; and where people have to choose their food from the available options (unless you want to go through security again). The study found that by selecting these optimal locations, we can design interventions that could have two to four times greater effects on unhealthy food choices than traditional interventions that modify food deserts or food swamps around areas residential, explains Moro. Other potential locations for intervention, researchers say, include areas such as shopping malls, office parks and other travel hubs. What we found is that everyone eats fast food, Moro says. And the environment to which we are exposed conditions the food we eat.

