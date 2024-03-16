Princess Charlene appears in a dress that highlights her figure for a family outing with Prince Albert





Princess Charlene has once again proven her sartorial prowess. The monogasque royal, 46, was seen Thursday with her children Gabriella and Jacques, looking stunning in gray. The princess wore a fitted ribbed sweater dress with a thick belt that defined her figure. The skirt portion was a ribbed pencil style and the torso had a crossover look that skimmed her figure. © Ken Goff The family posed with the birthday cake before meeting children from Monaco schools The royal paired the unexpected dress with a pair of gray suede pointed-toe heels. She kept accessories to a minimum with just a simple pair of gray pearl earrings. Eagle-eyed followers may have noticed that the Zimbabwe-born royal has changed her hair slightly. She usually wears her platinum blonde pixie cut straight across her forehead, but on this occasion Charlene pulled her bangs away from her face for a glamorous touch. © Ken Goff Princess Charlene easily wore the fitted gray dress The princess walked hand in hand with her husband Prince Albert who wore a navy blue suit, while her nine-year-old children followed suit in their best dress. Princess Gabriella looked adorable in a white coat and dress with gold Dior ballet flats, while her brother looked so adorable in beige chinos, a navy coat and suede loafers. The family of four headed out to celebrate Prince Albert's 66th birthday with a special event in Palace Square where thousands of people came to wish the royal a happy birthday. The royal family was last seen together in a more relaxed setting. Princess Charlene went with her husband and their children to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match between AS Monaco and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at the Salle Gaston Medecin in Monte Carlo. © Getty Charlene style skinny jeans with a designer jacket The princess looked so chic in a pair of skinny jeans with Louis Vuitton's 'double-sided hooded jacket' – a camel piece with drawstring detailing and a tie waist. The royal wore a pair of unexpected oversized hoop earrings — a refreshing departure from the usual royal pair of dainty earrings. She also wore a white sweater with a high collar. Meanwhile, her husband wore a sports scarf over his navy suit. © Getty Charlene wore the beige coat moment well The family also went out together for the Circus Parade in January. Princess Charlene looked so glamorous in a long beige brushed fabric coat with double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons down the front, which nipped in at the waist. © Getty Albert, Charlène and their children posed with circus artists She styled the garment with a pair of black gloves, black knee-high boots with a block heel and a black turtleneck sweater. Her cropped hair meant her stunning diamond earrings could be seen a mile away. © Getty The royals watched from the window Charlene walked holding the hand of her adorable son who wore a navy blue coat and beige chinos to match his mother's aesthetic, while little Gabriella looked so cute in Dolce and Gabbana riding boots and a gray coat leopard print. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene is a royal beauty in a sparkling pantsuit for a glittering gala The children were seen looking out the window with red clown noses before posing with costumed performers. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

Emilie Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with writers and club members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (worth 82 per year)*

Future Benefits of Inner Circle By royal decree You are royally invited to joinThe HELLO! Royal Club then go ahead and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you soon at the club!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/515523/princess-charlene-monaco-stuns-cinched-figure-enhancing-look-family-outing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos