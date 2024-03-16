Hokies earn first ACC win in stunning fashion over No. 50 Notre Dame





NOIRBURG Virginia Tech (8-5, 1-4) triumphed over No. 50 Notre Dame (9-7, 1-2), 4-3, thanks in part to late-game exploits from the back half of the lineup . Virginia Tech (8-5, 1-4) triumphed over No. 50 Notre Dame (9-7, 1-2), 4-3, thanks in part to late-game exploits from the back half of the lineup . The afternoon would not start in favor of Tech, as the Hokies would give up the double point in two games. The duo n°80 of Ryan Fishback And Maxime St. Hilaire would face a tough test with number 11 Sebastian Dominko and Jean-Marc Malkowski, ending in a 3-6 defeat. This would be followed by Matt Harper And Alberto Orso falling to court two, 2-6. Michael Shepheard And Alex Ix did not finish their match, which ended 4-2 after the clinch on the second court. Tech would quickly get back into the game, as Maxime St. Hilaire earned the only straight-sets victory for both sides, defeating Nil Giraldez, 7-5, 6-3 to tie the match at one point apiece. The Fighting Irish would bounce back to take the lead after 60th place Ryan Fishback fell in three sets to No. 34 Sebastian Dominko. First-year student Benjamin Pomeranets would continue his campaign with another clash against a veteran opponent. After coming back from the second set by winning 6-3, the Pomeranets will lose their last set against Jean-Marc Malkowski, 2-6. On court three, Michael Shepheard had a solid 6-2, 5-1 lead against Jameson Corsillo, and Corsillo would come back for a 7-5 victory in the second set. The deciding set would see Shepheard return to his dominant form, securing the 6-3 victory. After losing his first set 0-6, Hugo Maïa would storm back to win their second set 7-6 (7-4), keeping the Hokies in the match. Maia would then compete in a tiebreaker against Notre Dame's Chase Thompson, finishing the match with a 7-6 (7-3) victory to tie the score at three. As Maia fought to keep Virginia Tech in the game, Alberto Orso was also in his own battle. Her first two sets ended 6-3 and 3-6, setting up a decisive third set at the exact same time as Maia's match on court four. Fans and athletes would fuel Maia and Orso's performances, as the matches would simultaneously create dynamic shifts at every point on both courts. As Maia tied the game, Orso was deadlocked with Yu Zhang, before finally scoring the 20th point of the tiebreaker, securing the Hokies victory in exhilarating fashion with a 7-6 (11-9) victory. ). Click here to support Virginia Tech men's tennis all season by making a match donation today. FOLLOWING The Hokies look to continue that momentum with a home game against No. 39 Louisville on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hokiesports.com/news/2024/3/15/mens-tennis-hokies-earn-first-acc-victory-in-stunning-fashion-over-no-50-notre-dame.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos