Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready with Arsema Thomas for the NAACP Image Awards

Elton Anderson Jr.

You may recognize Arsema Thomas as the dynamic and multi-layered character Lady Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, written by Shonda Rhimes. The Nigerian-Ethiopian actress quickly gained fans following the release of the prequel last year. Fans of the Netflix series relate to her character who struggles against adversity while remaining firm in her beliefs, even as a young woman in Regency England. I think it's the fact that she represents the struggles and obstacles that women like my mother and grandmother faced to be able to honor this extremely strong but very vulnerable black woman, [and] having complexity is such a gift as an actor, she shared during a call while preparing for the NAACP Image Awards. Thomas feels like she's living her dreams as she attends the lauded ceremony where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. The Bridgerton Chronicles universe.

For his look at the NAACP Images Awards, Thomas tapped costume designer Fernando Legado, who played a pivotal role as creative director and designer for the film. Bridges. Legado details how they connected in an email. The couple met on the set of She taught love, Arsema's next film for which Legado is the costume designer. While building the character arc through style, we instantly connected and built a relationship beyond the film, he shared. He has another design credit in the works for the 2024 Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner, In the Summers. Hosting a special moment for Thomas for the NAACP Image Awards as their first red carpet project was a no-brainer for Legado.

Before her memorable evening, Legado knew her dress had to be from a designer of color. She shared that her current favorite brands are mainly based on the African continent: Thebe Magugu, Agbobly and Orange Culture. The relationship between a costume designer and client requires a unique synergy, which this duo achieved easily. Legado said the three brands most aligned with Arsema were Harbison, YOU WIN, and Christopher John Rogers. He shares that Thomas connects most with dynamic brands and is most drawn to designs that offer a diverse perspective on fashion.

Legado is a costume designer who knows that in every moment he dresses someone, he creates a story, from the red carpet to the big screen. The actress's style inspirations currently include Rihanna, FKA Twigs and her mother, which are accurate representations of her current affinity for chic and revolutionary ensembles. Arsema is a rare talent in the industry and the style adds an extra layer of depth to uncover her vibrant personality and beauty, he notes.

Legado shared that when Arsema offered him the opportunity to curate this moment for her, he immediately knew they needed a color designer. “I worked to select a number of options, even some from Africa and while we were collecting options, due to the importance of Arsema's first award show, I also thought that we could consider a personalized option,” he added. Waina Chancy, the Haitian designer behind Atelier Ndigo, immediately came to mind.

Fernando and Waina have been friends since fashion school at Miami International University of Art and Design. Since then, they have stayed in touch and watched each other become the creatives they once aspired to become. They both worked on the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. I was waiting for the right moment for us to collaborate. He shares his pride that she is now an established designer in the fashion industry.

Ndigo Workshop embodies the elements that Arsema gravitates toward, including her regular openness to experimentation. Legado was intentional about the color, ease, movement and architecture of the dresses. A standout moment during our call was when the actress said she makes sure all of her looks honor her skin. Thomas said she is intentional about the designers she wears and that's exactly what Atelier Ndigo does.

I think there's so much I can say based on my clothes and my hair and it goes back so far to my ancestors that I feel like it gives me power, she said. Her custom dress for the party in Los Angeles was a bright red shade with a matching braided headpiece. The plunging neckline and feminine cut of its silhouette are breathtaking. Legado accentuated Arsema's red look with gold abstract artwork attributed to Burkinaba by Emilienne Chatelain.

Before the main event, Thomas tells me she's enjoying the moment by staying present. All of her behind-the-scenes red carpets are cozy with the community of her stylists, makeup artists and publicists that she taps into to create what she calls a grounding experience. Having this fun lightness reminds you that we take everything very seriously when it's supposed to be for our pleasure, adds Thomas.

01 01

A Sneak Peek at Thomas' Flawless Makeup Makeup artist Kymberli Williams preps Arsema's skin before she gets dressed. Elton Anderson Jr.

02 02

A Look at the Fiery Dress A look at Waina Chancy's custom Atelier Ndigo dress. It was called “Vision in Red”. Elton Anderson Jr.

03 03

The final touch Thomas gets all the finishing touches on the dress before heading out. Elton Anderson Jr.

04 04

Essential shoe selections Zoom on the glamorous heels of Le Silla. Elton Anderson Jr.

05 05

Decadent Jewelry Options Emilienne Chatelain's Burkinabé jewelry offered great options for this special evening. Elton Anderson Jr.

06 06

An intimate close-up Thomas's braided headpiece from Atelier Ndigo was the perfect touch to accentuate her custom dress. Elton Anderson Jr.

07 07

A moment of calm with costume designer Fernando Legado A touching moment between the two that Thomas and Legado will definitely cherish. Elton Anderson Jr.

08 08

One more touch-up Makeup artist Kymberli Williams adds the finishing touches to Thomas' makeup before heading out the door. Elton Anderson Jr.

09 09

A look at details and jewelry A perfect shot to capture all the details of this masterful look. Elton Anderson Jr.

ten ten

Pure royalty The actress' ability to “honor her skin” in any look is commendable. Elton Anderson Jr.

11 11

A floating confection Arsema Thomas' nomination in the “Best Supporting Actress” category is well deserved. Here, she revels in her accomplishment in style. Elton Anderson Jr.

12 12

Chic in the garden Before taking a car to the NAACP Image Awards, she poses elegantly. Elton Anderson Jr.

13 13

A tropical-inspired view The actress' dress features a beautiful and elegant train that enhances her already glamorous look. Elton Anderson Jr.

14 14

A breathtaking view She stands tall and confidently wears her custom dress that reflects her culture and deep connection to it. Elton Anderson Jr.

15 15

One last look Thomas on his way to living a dream come true at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Elton Anderson Jr.

Credits:

Producer: Ashton Legado

Creative Director and Costume Designer: Fernando “Fern” Legado

Photographer: Elton Anderson Jr.

Photo assistant: Toddrick Rutledge

Makeup: Kymberli Williams

Dress: Atelier Ndigo by Waina Chancy

Jewelry: Burkinaba by Emilienne Chatelain

Shoes: The Silla