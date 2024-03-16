This “flattering” Lauren Ralph Lauren dress is on sale at Macy's





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, chances are you've started planning your spring wardrobe. If you like to wear sleeveless tops or lightweight pants during the moderate spring months, you can score a great deal on all your necessities right now. Yes, the rumors are true: we've found a regal dress you'll want to wear to every one of your upcoming spring events. It's on sale at Macy's, but sizes are going fast! Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […] THE Lauren Ralph Lauren dress in floral stretch jersey makes a chic Easter ensemble and works well beyond the holiday weekend. It features a material composition of polyester and spandex for a stretchy and durable feel. Additionally, it has short sleeves and a slight ruching on the bodice to add an edgy element. Simply put, it's killer! Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress for $68 (instead of $119) at Macy's! To wear this dress, you can pair it with pumps and a cardigan for an elegant and refined feel. Alternatively, you can wear it with sandals and a handbag for a low-key moment that lets the dress do the talking. Plus, this jewelry's bright colors make it easy to coordinate with other items – and it has a size range from 2 to 16! Reviewing and raving about this elegant dress, a Macy's reviewer said, “It's very flattering.” I'm 5′ 1″ and a size 12, and it was a nice length even though it wasn't petite. The fabric drapes well and does not cling or show any bulging. I don't like to wear short sleeves or sleeveless, so I found a poppy colored cropped cardigan to wear over it. This looks very good.” The countdown to spring has officially begun, and if you're looking for a cute dress to throw on for the upcoming season, this Lauren Ralph Lauren option might be the one you've been dreaming about! See it: get it Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress for $68 (instead of $119) at Macy's! Want to see other options available at Macy's? Shop more dresses we found below: THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Learn more about Lauren Ralph Lauren hereand don't forget to set Macy's sale section for other great finds! Related: 10 chic tops perfect for mid-season

We're now nine days away from the first official day of spring, and that means it's time to rotate your wardrobe. If you prefer ruffled, sheer tops, or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let these pieces shine! Plus, finding a comfortable top that can transition with the season could be key. […]

