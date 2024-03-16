Dune: Part Two Explores Man's Greatest Fears

I was a divorce lawyer and I often think about one of the most exciting days I had on the job: the day a client sent a messenger with a huge binder of printouts to the Reddit story of her future ex-husband. She had discovered that he was a lawyer red pills, and I spent a very infuriating afternoon reading every word of his misogynistic speech. My favorite part was a thread about how he and other commenters hated women lawyers. The group concluded that female lawyers' tendencies toward objective thinking, independence, and general speaking make them such aberrations of femininity that they are, and I quote, not human. The most revealing criticism? They are trained to read you.

I was amazed at how many men agreed with the insane sentiment that intelligence and intuition in a woman amounted to an unnatural abomination. Unfortunately for me, I never had any luck against this guy in court (their divorce was settled quickly considering that, predictably, this mouth-breathing ding dong didn't care about getting custody of their child). However, I took away one solid piece of wisdom from this experience: men hate nothing more than a powerful woman who can call them out on their bullshit.

I have seen this same phenomenon occur in the Dune films with Bene Gesserit characters. For those who don't know, Dune is a science fiction story that begins as a political drama about who controls the supply of a sandworm-produced drug called spice and ends with a straight-up jihad led by Timothe Chalamet. There are many different factions at play in this cosmic epic, but my favorite by far is the Bene Gesserit, an ancient school of women who have undergone physical and mental conditioning so powerful that they essentially possess superhuman abilities. They are often misdescribed as witches, which is incorrect for several reasons: first, it's science fiction, not fantasy, so there's no magic involved (sorry, nerd alert), and second, it disregards the level of discipline and skill cultivated by sorority members.

They are trained to have intense emotional intelligence and observational skills, to the extent that they can almost always tell when someone is lying. They have superior combat skills and complete control over their bodies, including their fertility, and are trained in diplomacy, intelligence gathering, and powerful manipulation. While operating under the guise of serving the Emperor, they enact their own age-old plans for the future of humanity, using their powers to manipulate interplanetary politics and a secret breeding program aimed at create an all-powerful being. under their control (which ultimately leads to space jihadoops!). In other words, Bene Gesserit is what would happen if women came together and applied their traditionally feminine skills and abilities in an effort to control humanity – i.e. the cishet patriarchy's worst fear because that, like Dune demonstrates it, it would totally work.

Denis Villeneuves recent Dune the films do an excellent job of visually communicating the nature of the Bene Gesserits' powers through their costumes, led by costume designer Jacqueline West. Totally feminine but indifferent to the male gaze, Bene Gesserits outfits are a beautiful balance between delicacy and strength. If their dress or dress is modest and very covering, then the fabric will be silky, diaphanous and tight-fitting; if the materials are thick and durable, they will also feature strategically placed cutouts or intricate beading and embroidery. Towering headdresses abound, an accessory both powerful and modest, adding height and royalty. Veils are also common, often made of martial materials like metal, while jewelry is stacked and worn like armor. Nothing channels girl power like Florence Pugh in what is essentially a modest chainmail niqab. My favorite aspect of the veil motif is the emphasis on the eyes: the power of the Bene Gesserits lies in perceiving them, not in being perceived. Faceless eyes, they are the ones who benefit from their sexual appeal, not men. Their modesty combined with unabashed femininity makes it clear that they are the ones reading and not the ones being read. The power of the Bene Gesserit lies in their perception, not in being perceived. Unlike most traditional boss heroines who can fight like a man and hang with the boys, the Bene Gesserit draw their power from normally overlooked female skills and abilities like communication, emotional intelligence, reproduction, and maternity. Their strength lies in self-control, communication, teaching and education. They have no qualms about using things that patriarchy claims are sacred and beyond exploitation, like female sexuality and motherhood (not to mention the fact that men have always used sex as a weapon and bloodlines to assert their power). They are the wives and partners of powerful men, but their allegiance is always to the Bene Gesserit brotherhood and its plans. It is their constant underestimation, motivated solely by patriarchal pride, that allows their success. For example, the most powerful figures in the Bene Gesserit are the Reverend Mothers, who can access the knowledge and memories of all the Reverend Mothers who came before them. When the male political world is driven by individualistic quests for power that inevitably lead to death and the splintering of allegiances, it is no wonder that the Bene Gesserit, who share knowledge and support each other across generations , have the upper hand so systematically. Indeed, the ultimate game-changing holy war Dune The universe is forever born, more than anything, from a Bene Gesserit mother's love for her son and her loving manipulation.

