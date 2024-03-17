Ananya Panday in a black floral dress took us to Rahul Mishra's fantasyland once again





Ananya Panday In Black takes us to Rahul Mishra's fantasy land again The prestigious style gala, Lakmé X FDCI Fashion Week, concluded in style as Rahul Mishra presented the Fall-Winter 2024 collection of his global luxury ready-to-wear brand AFEW. The brand, launched at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, made its debut in the Indian market during Lakme Fashion Week 2024. After weaving magic in a knitted dress during Paris Fashion Week, Rahul Mishra chose the young and lively Ananya Blacksmith once again to lead the way with this collection. The collection was young, edgy and spoke for itself, just like the star of the evening herself, proving that choosing this young Bollywood star as my muse was a genius move. The collection's 3D flowers make their way onto the strapless dress redefining the little black dress with Rahul Mishra's personal courage. The black dress was accompanied by thigh-high boots to also make it a monochrome moment amid touches and neutral doses of color. Funky heart-shaped earrings added spunk to the hair, Ananya's short hair was disguised with long dark extensions worn like a long ponytail and her makeup was dark and smoky with a neutral lip. Read also: Ananya Panday's Red Carpet Style Is Out of This World in a Cosmic Strapless Dress Ananya Panday at Lakme Fashion Week Earlier in January this year, Rahul Mishra unveiled his collection titled Superhero during Paris Fashion Week. The line showcased the designer's elaborate craftsmanship and intricate work with a range of outfits. Having become the muse of Rahul Mishra's Superhero collection, Ananya Panday made her debut on the international catwalks during Paris Fashion Week. The actress donned a shimmering black mini dress with a strainer adorned with butterflies. The multi-colored, strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline. The form-fitting silhouette of the sparkling creation was attached to a sieve on which shimmering multi-colored butterflies sat. From the accessories section, Ananya chose a pair of gold studs and black ankle-length heels. Putting all the focus on her face, Ananya tied her hair in a sleek bun. Minimal glamor with kohl-laden eyes, shimmery lids, well-structured contours and a brown lip shade sealed the show-stopping look. Something similar was chosen by the American rapper turned actress Janelle Monae at the Grammys 2024. Janelle looked simply ravishing as she walked in a hand-embroidered Dragonfly in Petri Dish dress by Rahul Mishra. The strapless mini number showcased a sweetheart cut and was attached to a shimmering sieve, adorned with a huge 3D dragonfly. Her avant-garde look was kept strictly minimal. Janelle simply chose a pair of studs from the accessories section. Her short, side-parted hair kept her face in the spotlight. Janelle brought the drama with her oh-so-lovely glamor that included razor-sharp eyeliner and bold red lips. A pair of black Jimmy Choos sealed the deal. It must be said, Rahul Mishra's collection never fails to make waves. Read also: Sari“>Ananya Panday would stand out even in a field of sunflowers in this yellow Sari

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/lifestyle/lakme-fashion-week-2024-ananya-panday-in-a-black-floral-dress-took-us-to-rahul-mishras-fantasy-land-once-again-5256523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos