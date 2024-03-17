Fashion
Here's why some queer people think gender-neutral clothing needs a makeover
hoodies, hoodies, hoodies
One author's treatise on the fallacies of gender-neutral fashion rang true on Reddit.
In a recent attempt to Morsewriter Mel Woods observes that most major brands' gender-neutral clothing lines can be reduced to what Woods calls the dysphoric hoodie, that is, an impenetrable mass devoid of emotion, form or gender, something that hides your body and gender expression from wandering and potentially wandering. misunderstanding.
Woods continues:
What if we took it to the next level?
As a non-binary person, I think it's a shame to see the only clothing marketed to me come from the dysphoria haute couture hoodie line. Maybe I, a seemingly gender-neutral person, want to wear stiff pants or shirts or dresses or literally anything other than shapeless androgynous hoodies. Just because something isn't explicitly aimed at men or women doesn't mean it has to be boring as sin. I'm definitely into dismantling the gender binary camp, and a good place to start would be to imagine more sections of clothing than what we currently have: men's, women's, and hoodies.
And Woods proposed a better solution: do away with categories altogether by designing clothes that fit a variety of bodies rather than imposing a third gender-neutral categorization on consumers.
When someone posted this article on the r/lgbt subreddit, the editors had a lot to say and along the same lines. For example:
This is like a meme I saw recently. Most gender-neutral clothing lines look like dystopian rags; Meanwhile, many people who dress neutrally tend to look more like Gonzo. This is obviously not true for everyone, but it is certainly true for many of us.
Ah, gender neutral clothing, or as I like to call it, men's clothing in the ugliest beige they could find. I wish the fashion industry would just give us more options for different body shapes (like traditionally masculine clothing for people with wide hips, for example) instead of trying to sell us the same old crap under another label.
We really need more options for all body shapes. A complete overhaul of the industry! Winter is the only time I like to shop, because the oversized sweaters in the women's sections, or. Best of all, sweater dresses are the only way I can buy something colorful that matches my oversized 65-year-old body.
The fashions and styles we know and love should remain gender neutral, with simply widened fits so all bodies can wear them!
I don't really need clothing companies to try to imagine what gender-neutral fashion is. There is no single definition because there are as many ways to do it as there are humans. Gender neutral is not a third gender with a defined aesthetic, and it never will be.
If more clothing took size into account, it would also take gender into account. There is a wide variety of clothing styles out there and I have the ability to style them myself.
Another Reddit user, meanwhile, had a tangential but perhaps not unrelated recommendation:
I'm begging the fashion industry, please bring back the capes. They should never have gone out of style, but they can always make a comeback.
