Fashion
Ball State men's volleyball earns 8th straight win over Lindenwood
Ball State men's volleyball's 3-0 loss to McKendree in the Cardinals' second match on its Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) slate was a substantial setback, as it was the first time since 2020 that the Reds and White were swept by an unranked team. .
The Cardinals responded to the deflating loss by winning in a five-set thriller against Lindenwood the following day. Since its narrow victory over the Lions on February 10, Ball States' record has remained unblemished, with the red and white racking up six additional victories over the next month.
In facing Lindenwood once again, the same team with which it opened its winning spurt against Ball State, extended its growing winning streak to eight matches. The 13th-ranked Cardinals beat the Lions (8-11, 3-7 MIVA) in three sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-23) Saturday night at Worthen Arena.
“We came away with a few extra points at the end,” Ball State head coach Donan Cruz said. Going 2-0 coming back from spring break was important for us, and for how we approach next week.
Ball States' quick sweep of Lindenwood compared to its five-set marathon against the Lions in early February. Cruz attributes the improvement to the Cardinals' timely passing and focus on turning solid defensive plays into quick offensive opportunities.
“I don’t know how well we got the ball back, but we got it back at the right time tonight,” Cruz said. That was the biggest piece for us.
Senior middle blocker Rodney Wallace, who earned a starting title in both games against Lindenwood, pointed to Ball States' midseason improvements and the boost provided by the Cardinals' home fans as the keys to the difference in the result.
First, it was earlier in the season, Wallace said. I think we are a new team now. Plus, the difference is simply playing at home. We have great fans and a great crowd.
Although the Cardinals' matchup with Lindenwood ends with two emotional games with longtime MIVA rival Ohio State, Cruz and Wallace both emphasized the Red and White's intent not to overlook the Lions, even when nationally ranked matches preceded and followed them.
Our coaches do a great job scouting and game planning, that way we don't have trouble mixing teams up, Wallace said. There are too many good athletes and players in this conference to take anyone lightly.
Ball States' triumph Saturday night was perhaps a more personal victory for Wallace, as he spent three seasons at Lindenwood before arriving in Muncie this year. The Maryland Heights, Mo., native said the game brought up particularly mixed emotions because he played with many of the Lions' roster before entering college.
It’s pretty surreal to be on the other side of them, but it feels so good to get a win against these guys,” Wallace said.
The red and white hitters extended their recent streak of success domestically, recording 45 kills at a .379 clip, marking the seventh time in the last eight matches that they have eclipsed the .300 mark. Sophomore outside hitter Patrick Rogers and junior outside hitter Tinaishe Ndavazovheva paced the offensive attack, posting 17 and 11 kills, respectively.
Although Ball States' offense shined in the triumph, its defense had a less productive outing, especially since the Cardinals recorded at least eight blocks in seven of their previous eight games. The red and white blockers rejected three attacks, with Rogers leading by two blocks.
The Cardinals' victory, coupled with other action around MIVA, gave Ball State more breathing room at the top of the conference standings. With Ohio State's loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night, the red and white now hold a three-game lead over the Buckeyes and a two-game advantage over second-place Loyola Chicago.
Ball State (16-7, 9-1 MIVA), which appears poised for a boost in Monday's new edition of the national rankings, is approaching one of the most demanding weekends of its season. The Cardinals will host No. 8 Ohio State (15-7, 8-4 MIVA) on Thursday and travel to face rival Purdue Fort Wayne (11-9, 5-6 MIVA) on Saturday.
Contact Adam Altobella with comments on X @AltobellaAdam or by email at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ballstatedaily.com/article/2024/03/ball-state-mens-volleyball-notches-8th-straight-victory-in-win-against-lindenwood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 31 Women's Tennis Sweeps Tulsa, 4-0
- Ball State men's volleyball earns 8th straight win over Lindenwood
- Celine Dion shares health update in rare photo with boys
- Putin wins record Russian election victory to push Ukraine war
- Jesse Ventura could give Donald Trump a run for his money | Mulshine
- Narendra Modi's economy is not booming for India's unemployed youth. So why is his party favored to win new elections?
- BNPB chief inspects flood-affected sites in Kendal
- Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Jon Snow's Chances Of Return Discussed By Actor Samwell
- Nationwide faces growing calls to give members a say in Virgin Money takeover | In all the countries
- Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas slams Google's Gemini AI
- Violence in Haiti: “All roads outside the capital blocked by gangs”
- Eugene Levy hints at retirement from acting: 'Nothing rules out' | Hollywood