Ball State men's volleyball earns 8th straight win over Lindenwood

Ball State men's volleyball's 3-0 loss to McKendree in the Cardinals' second match on its Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) slate was a substantial setback, as it was the first time since 2020 that the Reds and White were swept by an unranked team. .

The Cardinals responded to the deflating loss by winning in a five-set thriller against Lindenwood the following day. Since its narrow victory over the Lions on February 10, Ball States' record has remained unblemished, with the red and white racking up six additional victories over the next month.

In facing Lindenwood once again, the same team with which it opened its winning spurt against Ball State, extended its growing winning streak to eight matches. The 13th-ranked Cardinals beat the Lions (8-11, 3-7 MIVA) in three sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-23) Saturday night at Worthen Arena.

“We came away with a few extra points at the end,” Ball State head coach Donan Cruz said. Going 2-0 coming back from spring break was important for us, and for how we approach next week.

Ball States' quick sweep of Lindenwood compared to its five-set marathon against the Lions in early February. Cruz attributes the improvement to the Cardinals' timely passing and focus on turning solid defensive plays into quick offensive opportunities.

“I don’t know how well we got the ball back, but we got it back at the right time tonight,” Cruz said. That was the biggest piece for us.

Senior middle blocker Rodney Wallace, who earned a starting title in both games against Lindenwood, pointed to Ball States' midseason improvements and the boost provided by the Cardinals' home fans as the keys to the difference in the result.

First, it was earlier in the season, Wallace said. I think we are a new team now. Plus, the difference is simply playing at home. We have great fans and a great crowd.

Although the Cardinals' matchup with Lindenwood ends with two emotional games with longtime MIVA rival Ohio State, Cruz and Wallace both emphasized the Red and White's intent not to overlook the Lions, even when nationally ranked matches preceded and followed them.

Our coaches do a great job scouting and game planning, that way we don't have trouble mixing teams up, Wallace said. There are too many good athletes and players in this conference to take anyone lightly.

Ball States' triumph Saturday night was perhaps a more personal victory for Wallace, as he spent three seasons at Lindenwood before arriving in Muncie this year. The Maryland Heights, Mo., native said the game brought up particularly mixed emotions because he played with many of the Lions' roster before entering college.

It’s pretty surreal to be on the other side of them, but it feels so good to get a win against these guys,” Wallace said.

The red and white hitters extended their recent streak of success domestically, recording 45 kills at a .379 clip, marking the seventh time in the last eight matches that they have eclipsed the .300 mark. Sophomore outside hitter Patrick Rogers and junior outside hitter Tinaishe Ndavazovheva paced the offensive attack, posting 17 and 11 kills, respectively.

Although Ball States' offense shined in the triumph, its defense had a less productive outing, especially since the Cardinals recorded at least eight blocks in seven of their previous eight games. The red and white blockers rejected three attacks, with Rogers leading by two blocks.

The Cardinals' victory, coupled with other action around MIVA, gave Ball State more breathing room at the top of the conference standings. With Ohio State's loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night, the red and white now hold a three-game lead over the Buckeyes and a two-game advantage over second-place Loyola Chicago.

Ball State (16-7, 9-1 MIVA), which appears poised for a boost in Monday's new edition of the national rankings, is approaching one of the most demanding weekends of its season. The Cardinals will host No. 8 Ohio State (15-7, 8-4 MIVA) on Thursday and travel to face rival Purdue Fort Wayne (11-9, 5-6 MIVA) on Saturday.

