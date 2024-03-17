From fashion to home baking business, Yolanda Tran to open Alamitos Beach's next bakery • the Hi-lo

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Yolanda Tran was looking for a change.

After more than a decade as a fashion designer, exhausted from thousands of custom orders and working in her home studio, she decided to focus on her other passion, baking. Five years later, she's ready to open her first brick-and-mortar bakery in Alamitos Beach.

Tran's bakery, Brick House Yellow Door, has the same name she's used since she became a professional baker in 2020. When customers picked up their orders at her home bakery, that's how she directed them to the right place.

“If someone comes to my house for the first time, I would tell them to keep driving until you see the brick house with the yellow door,” Tran said. The name stuck and when she made the decision to open a physical store to grow the business, she decided to keep the name.

The 2,300 square foot space the bakery will move into was previously occupied by Meant to Be Cafe. It has some features, like a hood, that Tran hopes will speed up the move-in process, but it's difficult for her to set a date when she'll be ready to open because she has plans in place for construction and renovation. -design.

“I want to feel like you can come in and you're somewhere else, you can escape and come in and be transported somewhere or another time and just be comfortable and enjoy the food,” Tran said .

If all goes well, she hopes it will take six months to open.

The move will not only give her more opportunities to interact face-to-face with more customers, but it will also allow her to expand her menu, she said. Tran currently operates her home bakery under a homemade foods license, which limits certain dairy products and what she can sell.

“I make a lot of fruit-flavored cookies, like strawberry,” Tran said. “Crumble bars and different flavors are the best sellers, blueberry is the best seller of all.”

But with a full store, she can add more variety, like different pie flavors and using cream cheese frosting for her cinnamon rolls instead of powdered sugar.

Currently, Tran offers different cookies, crumble bars, cinnamon rolls, mini loaves, pies and more.

Some of his designs borrow from his Filipino heritage.

“My mother and stepfather are Filipino, the community she lived in was predominantly Filipino,” Tran said. “I wanted to have a mix of things that people who aren’t Filipino can try and get familiar with the flavors.”

Tran sells items like mini ube breads and mini coconut pie. But she doesn't want her bakery to be strictly defined as Filipino.

“My husband and I and our children love to travel,” Tran said. “Whenever we go somewhere, the first place we want to go is a bakery. There are flavors or textures and different types of things that they make that I try to take home and recreate or make in my own way.

She hopes her bakery will be a space where people can try new things, but always come back for the treats they know and love. Tran, who grew up in Oregon, moved to the Long Beach area after graduating from high school. She has lived in her brick house with a yellow door for almost a decade. She said she was grateful to have found a place to open her store in the city.

“I’m really excited to have found one in Long Beach,” Tran said. “I love the neighborhood this place is in and I just think it’s the perfect little place.”

Follow the yellow door to Brick House on Instagram for lot drops, pickup information and store updates.

Brick House Yellow Door will be located at 969 E. Broadway.