Fashion
From fashion to home baking business, Yolanda Tran to open Alamitos Beach's next bakery • the Hi-lo
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Yolanda Tran was looking for a change.
After more than a decade as a fashion designer, exhausted from thousands of custom orders and working in her home studio, she decided to focus on her other passion, baking. Five years later, she's ready to open her first brick-and-mortar bakery in Alamitos Beach.
Tran's bakery, Brick House Yellow Door, has the same name she's used since she became a professional baker in 2020. When customers picked up their orders at her home bakery, that's how she directed them to the right place.
“If someone comes to my house for the first time, I would tell them to keep driving until you see the brick house with the yellow door,” Tran said. The name stuck and when she made the decision to open a physical store to grow the business, she decided to keep the name.
The 2,300 square foot space the bakery will move into was previously occupied by Meant to Be Cafe. It has some features, like a hood, that Tran hopes will speed up the move-in process, but it's difficult for her to set a date when she'll be ready to open because she has plans in place for construction and renovation. -design.
“I want to feel like you can come in and you're somewhere else, you can escape and come in and be transported somewhere or another time and just be comfortable and enjoy the food,” Tran said .
If all goes well, she hopes it will take six months to open.
The move will not only give her more opportunities to interact face-to-face with more customers, but it will also allow her to expand her menu, she said. Tran currently operates her home bakery under a homemade foods license, which limits certain dairy products and what she can sell.
“I make a lot of fruit-flavored cookies, like strawberry,” Tran said. “Crumble bars and different flavors are the best sellers, blueberry is the best seller of all.”
But with a full store, she can add more variety, like different pie flavors and using cream cheese frosting for her cinnamon rolls instead of powdered sugar.
Currently, Tran offers different cookies, crumble bars, cinnamon rolls, mini loaves, pies and more.
Some of his designs borrow from his Filipino heritage.
“My mother and stepfather are Filipino, the community she lived in was predominantly Filipino,” Tran said. “I wanted to have a mix of things that people who aren’t Filipino can try and get familiar with the flavors.”
Tran sells items like mini ube breads and mini coconut pie. But she doesn't want her bakery to be strictly defined as Filipino.
“My husband and I and our children love to travel,” Tran said. “Whenever we go somewhere, the first place we want to go is a bakery. There are flavors or textures and different types of things that they make that I try to take home and recreate or make in my own way.
She hopes her bakery will be a space where people can try new things, but always come back for the treats they know and love. Tran, who grew up in Oregon, moved to the Long Beach area after graduating from high school. She has lived in her brick house with a yellow door for almost a decade. She said she was grateful to have found a place to open her store in the city.
“I’m really excited to have found one in Long Beach,” Tran said. “I love the neighborhood this place is in and I just think it’s the perfect little place.”
Follow the yellow door to Brick House on Instagram for lot drops, pickup information and store updates.
Brick House Yellow Door will be located at 969 E. Broadway.
|
Sources
2/ https://lbpost.com/hi-lo/food/from-fashion-to-a-home-baking-business-yolanda-tran-will-open-alamitos-beachs-next-bakery/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian democracy in international spotlight, political observers: Jokowi ignores criticism from academics, activists and observers
- SA City Hosts Free Fruit Tree Giveaway Saturday on West Side
- From fashion to home baking business, Yolanda Tran to open Alamitos Beach's next bakery • the Hi-lo
- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan
- Joe Biden takes three-word jab at Donald Trump at DC Roast
- Winter returns with cold air and snow invading parts of the eastern United States this week
- Victim viewers in tears after Charlie Fairhead actor Derek Thompson quits BBC show after 38 years
- Looking for decades of passive income? 2 High-Yielding Stocks to Buy Now
- Two arrested for violence at Gujarat University
- How baggage fees and surcharges have changed air travel | BBC News
- Row with Hester and Anderson's defection left Sunak weaker than ever | Conservatives
- Russian Elections – Live: Thousands of protesters rally against President Putin as exit polls show predictable victory.