Waiting list for popular men's watches can take years, experts offer alternative choices

It doesn't matter whether you want a budget watch or a luxury watch: if you have to wait to buy it, your patience becomes a little fueled by rage. If you keep refreshing your screen to see if a certain luxury watch is available, you might hit the button anywhere from one year to five years, depending on which one you want. Since this seems like the worst way to spend your time, take a look at the list put together by Watchfinder & Co. They've found some underrated men's watches that have all the sophistication of hard-to-get models, but are easier to put on on your wrist.

Edouard Caumon, US country manager for Watchfinder & Co., said: “Most Americans can expect to wait 12 months for a new Rolex Submariner, up to three years for a Daytona and five years for a new Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak. » If you don't have that kind of patience, check out Watchfinder's list.

Alternative choices for your next luxury watch

Tudor Black Bay

The sleek facial appearance and color scheme of the Tudor Black Bay would immediately catch anyone's attention. But what might catch your attention even more is the price. Tom Holland, director of Watchfinder UK, wants people to know the GMT model M79830RB-0001 is a bargain, as is “the somewhat similar Rolex GMT Master, which will cost you three or four times as much.”

Zenith Chronomaster

For those who love a look that goes with every outfit and every occasion, the Zenith Chronomaster is the one to add to your collection. Based on a Zenith prototype from the 1970s, the matte finish of the titanium case gives the model 97.T384.4061/21.C822 an incredibly stealthy look.

Glashutte Original PanoMaticDate

The sleek aesthetic of the PanoMaticDate shines kind of quality that you expect from Glashutte Original. The asymmetrical time display gives the watch a modern look while still giving it a little edge. But the black strap with silver case and white dial of the 90-01-02-02-04 model is a classic look that never goes out of style.

Lange Et Fils Grand Lange 1

If you like the look of the Glashutte Original PanoMaticDate but want something a little more stylish and premium, the A. Lange And Sohne Grande Lange 1 is for you. The finishes on the watch are beautiful, with the off-center display balancing the cut-out window for the date. The 115.205 model is perfect for those who want a luxury piece full of those amazing little details to make it special.

Tudor Black Bay

The retro look of the Tudor Black Bay 58 isn't the only impressive feature of the piece. If you want a longer time interval between windings, the 70 hour power reserve is an advantage and makes it an excellent watch to wear every day with little or no fuss. If all that doesn't really sell you, the price of the M79010SG-0002 model will lock you in.

Zenith Chronomaster

Zenith loves to offer a watch that seems to come out of the shadows. Adrien Fourlegnie of Watchfinder France says the Chronomaster 97.T384.4061/21.C822 is one to watch, calling it a true underdog in the watch world. We agree, but make sure give the watch a reversal and check the case because these details are ridiculous.

IWC engineer

The watch's alligator brown color and brown stick dial give the IWC Ingenieur 5857ST/12/5ZU a comfortable yet fun look. to wear every day. The dial is simple and unadorned but offers everything you need, with a small cut-out window for the date. Waterproof to 120 meters and beige luminescence indexes are just a few details wearers will appreciate.

Bréguet Marine

The face of the Breguet Marine is simply cool. The steel and white gold case beautifully highlights the blue-toned indexes and Roman hands. It also makes reading a little easier. Andrew Morgan wants potential buyers to notice a some other details of the Breguet Marine 5857ST/12/5ZU, like the fact that the watch is water resistant up to 100 meters, and to admire the breathtaking view of the caliber located under the piece.

Zenith Chronomaster

If you love color and want a watch you can look at endlessly, the Zenith Chronomaster 03.3100.3600/69.C823 delivers. Not only is the blue strap a breath of fresh air in a sea of ​​black or silver straps, but the tricolor dials look stunning. Equipped with a 60-minute counter, a 60-second counter and a 60-hour power reserve, this Chronomaster has enough features to keep you busy.

Waiting for your dream watch to come back in stock is downright frustrating. Having a backup list of men's watches that offer similar specs and features – but are available for purchase – is a great plan. You won't have to settle for a lower level of luxury with these timepieces either, so everyone wins.

