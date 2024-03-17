Kate Middleton's Favorite Coats, Downton Abbey Outfits: British Country Wear Takes Over the Catwalks Amid Revival of Heritage Fashion Brands

Moralioglu was charmed by its eccentricities, the coats evoking a singular image of certain quirks of British style rooted in the idea of ​​combining luxury and country pragmatism.

Erdem has teamed up with Barbour for its spring/summer 2024 collection.

As well as raiding the Chatsworth archives, Moralioglu teamed up with Barbour, the 130-year-old family brand synonymous with the British countryside, to make these hybrid wax coats. It's a collaboration that continues through the fall and is a way for a traditional heritage brand to refresh its ideas.

Barbour has also partnered with British designer and influencer Alexa Chung and Danish brand Ganni in the past, as they offer a unique interpretation of our brand and help attract new customers who may not have considered Barbour before, says its womenswear director, Nicola Brown.

Very English and very pretty: fashion goes to the countryside

Drawing inspiration from the archives can offer a different view of the Barbours heritage and create newness and excitement, she adds. The designers add their own touch while remaining true to the authenticity of both brands.

Gabrielle Coco Chanel , for example, was famous for repurposing the sturdy tweeds worn at the Scottish estate of her lover, the Duke of Westminster, into women's couture clothing. Chanel was a talented fisherman, but hunting and stalking deer were other pastimes on the estate that inspired an entire genre of fashion.

TV series such as Downton Abbey and the recent British reality TV show Traitorswhich takes place in a Scottish castle, with films like Salt burn, highlight rural society with its games and rural activities.

Barbour has teamed up with British designer and influencer Alexa Chung.

James Purdey & Sons, the 210-year-old British gunsmithing and sporting brand, has also recently given a more stylish twist to its country clothing under creative director Simon Holloway, who has since moved to Dunhill.

Purdey's color palette has always been inspired by the great outdoors, and new technical materials mean its tweed is lighter than traditionally woven tweed, more comfortable and very durable, said Dan Jago, managing director and president of Purdey.

We've refined classic silhouettes like the Purdey Military Coat into adaptable outerwear that can be worn beyond the countryside.

A look from British designer SS Daley.

Young British designer SS Daley also had fun with the country house setting in his collections, creating theatrical menswear shows featuring upper-class youths dressed in sporty, masculine clothing that would not have didn't seem out of place in the film and television adaptations of Evelyn Waugh's novel. Brideshead revisited.

There are also many young British brands emerging on the national landscape and drawing inspiration from the equestrian world, including Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor, Really Wild Clothing and Troy London, the latter co-founded by Rosie van Cutsem, part of of the young royal family.

Holland Cooper, the eponymous brand founded 16 years ago by Jade Holland Cooper and based in the Cotswolds in the west of England, is the fashion partner of the Cheltenham Festival, one of the biggest dates on the racing calendar , which celebrates the centenary of the Gold Cup this month.

Jade Holland Cooper wears Holland Cooper. The brand is the fashion partner of the Cheltenham Festival.

Holland Cooper has cleverly exploited the equestrian style, giving country clothing a modern, luxurious twist, from long, slim-cut tweed coats to jodhpur-style trousers, trimmed in leather. knitwear and ruffled shirts of the style worn by show jumping riders. It's a legacy inspired by a damascene moment that occurred in 2008 for Holland Cooper.

Standing in a field at the Badminton Horse Trials, she decided to create clothing that wasn't so much about fashion as it was about lifestyle.

Fairfax & Favor was established 11 years ago in Norfolk, eastern England, as a footwear brand producing equestrian-style boots for rural living. In 2022, she added outerwear, colorful wool and brown suede coats and capes to knits and cardigans, as seen at Zara Tindall ( Princess Anne s equestrian daughter) and glamorous racing commentator Francesca Cumani.

The Fairfax & Favor collections are stylish classics designed to fit comfortably in country and city wardrobes.

Fairfax & Favor, founded by Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, names that seem to resonate with the whole country, champions what they call rural fashion, says Fairfax Fountaine. This is why presenters and clients love our pieces so much; our products perfectly encompass equestrian style with timeless elegance for the ultimate race day outfit.

The collections feature stylish classics designed to fit comfortably in country and city wardrobes.

Rural style is becoming more common and popular, with influences popping up in all aspects of media and culture, says Fairfax Fountaine. This, he adds, was helped by people like Traitors series in the United Kingdom, which proved extremely popular in promoting rural style.

Really Wild Clothing offers beautifully tailored tweed coats and hacking jackets and is worn by the likes of the Princess of Wales.

Really Wild Clothing and Troy London also celebrate British heritage. For a long time, the former was only available in pop-ups at major race meetings, offering beautifully tailored tweed coats and hacking jackets worn by the likes of the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate also championed the conker-colored pom-pom suede boots made by Penelope Chilvers, the designer whose shoe brand is another one that inhabits the modern farmhouse style.

Hunter is also a go-to brand for country; it has been making practical rubber Wellington boots since 1856, but has developed a more refined style in recent years.

Another is Blackberry which debuted in the 1970s with a satchel before developing a more polished look with signature models like the Chung-named Alexa.

The brand has since developed a rural yet urban look for those who want to embrace the country house look, but perhaps only on the weekends.