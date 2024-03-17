Austin Fashion Designers Showcase Sustainability at SXSW





AUSTIN, Texas Models strutted in antique quilts, hand-me-down curtains and other unusual materials at the reFIND Future of Fashion show, bringing sustainability and innovation to the forefront of South by Southwest this year. These looks came about a year and a half ago. I cut, sewed and made these creations myself, said Eric Lugo. Lugo began his journey in fashion design at the age of 17, and ten years later, he is now the owner and co-creative director of AMIR. His pieces were among those created by five other local creators walked the runway Thursday in an event hosted by FIND a hub for models, fashion designers, photographers and others involved in Austin's fashion ecosystem. With the fast fashion waste that should exceed 130 million tonnes By 2030, Loriza Ibarra, founder and creative director of reFIND, said she is focused on exposing three key principles. “We believe the future of fashion lies in sustainability, innovative technologies and the power of community,” she said. Ibarra said reFIND began as an online marketplace for consumers in 2020 and began showcasing the work of Austin designers two years later. This year was the first time reFIND headlined SXSW, which amplified their message and reach, she said. People come to the city to discover, and so we wanted to make discoverability [a] a must-see for all locals, Ibarra said. Danielle Pierce Foreman has been modeling for reFIND since its beginning and said the organization's mission captivated her. It just spoke to my heart,” Foreman said. I know that fast fashion is killing our planet, and it's up to the thought leaders in our community to raise these talking points and shed light. Loriza Ibarra, far left, Eric Lugo, second from left, and models after the reFIND show. Spectrum News 1/Tanya Velazuez) Foreman said her involvement in reFIND has pushed her to be more resourceful in everyday life. I went a whole year without shopping and only bought second-hand clothes so I could see what I can already bring back to life, she said. Lugo, alongside AMIR co-creative director Rylie Housset, designed pieces with a similar goal in mind. It's all about being sustainable and having a limited amount of items, especially reusing a lot of our waste as well, Lugo said. Their work and that of other designers exemplify Ibarra's vision for the future of fashion. All of these represent possibilities that I want people to see, Ibarra said. You don't have to buy anything new; all these designers are in their studio, working with passion to create new pieces that are super unique and that no one else will be able to have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/austin/news/2024/03/17/austin-fashion-designers-exhibit-sustainability-on-the-runway-at-sxsw- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos