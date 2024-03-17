Woman criticized for 'too silly' outfits she debates for brother's wedding, as others warn she will 'upstage the bride'

A WOMAN who can't decide what to wear to her brother's wedding has been slammed for her “too crazy” choices.

Kate explained that she was struggling to find the perfect outfit for the nuptials so decided to take to TikTok to ask everyone's opinions.

Kate tried on four different outfits, three of which were very revealing



Kate admitted she would feel self-conscious in this one all night

“I have some outfits to try on for an upcoming wedding,” she says. began.

“Make a decision for me!”

Kate added that she wanted to match her other half Mel's outfit and so tried to go for complementary colors but didn't want anything “super girly”.

The first was a green mini dress, with an off-the-shoulder cut and fluttery sleeves.

Jumping up and down, Kate added: “I feel like if I kept doing this my twinges would eventually go away!”

The second option was another green dress – this time in a slightly lighter shade.

It was made of a jersey fabric and again featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

“It's stretchy, so I feel like I could dance all night, but I'm a little worried it'll be too crazy for a family wedding,” she mused.

The third outfit Kate tried on was a strapless pink dress with ruffles, which she admitted made her feel like the “salsa emoji girl.”

“I like the way it moves,” she said.

“It makes me want to dance.

“And I feel like I could eat more because the ruffles – the ruffles hide a lot of things.”

The last outfit Kate tried on was an ASOS pantsuit – in a stunning pink and purple design, with flared trousers.

“It’s a costume and I love a costume,” she said, before asking again, “Is this too crazy?”

She also said that although she felt “more comfortable” in a suit, she was concerned that it would look “cheap” and that it “could rip at any time.”

Kate also laughed: “I might look back one day and say, what were you doing? What were you doing with the big flare pants?

“Were we in the 60s, 70s?

Sharing the video on TikTok, Kate captioned it: “Help me find a wedding guest outfit please and thank you.”

And opinions on the outfits were widely divided – with many insisting the ensembles were too revealing for a family wedding.

“Sorry, but I don’t like any of them,” one wrote bluntly.

“I think you need to keep shopping and not be such a fool for a wedding.”

“You can't wear such a revealing outfit to a wedding,” said another.

“Sorry, but the focus should be on the bride.”

“Sorry Kate, don't shoot me, but I don't like any of them,” said a third.

“Family wedding: you need to be suave and sophisticated without being too loud.”

To which Kate replied: “Okay, so I FaceTimed with mom – she loved the pink ruffles and said the green dress and suit were so crazy!”

However, others disagreed and insisted Kate could wear any outfit.

“You look amazing in everything you wear,” one wrote.

“Listen to me,” said another.

“Suit with mint green headband underneath and green shoes, partner in green suit.”

As Kate replied: “Oh shit, that's a great shout out! Thanks!”

“First of all, you need to CALM DOWN,” insisted a third.

“Breathe. You look stunning in all options, but the green dress was stunning.”

“God has his favorites and you are one of them,” someone else exclaimed.

“How can a person be so pretty?”



