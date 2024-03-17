Fashion
March Madness: 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament seeds announced for selection Sunday
The top four seeds in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament are the Connecticut Huskies, Purdue Boilermakers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Houston Cougars.
The Huskies, who were the No. 1 overall seed, are the defending champions. The event's play-in matches, the First Four, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and the tournament will fully begin on Thursday and Friday.
On Selection Sunday, the final rosters of the teams that participated in March Madness will be confirmed and fans can begin filling out their brackets for the men's and women's tournament.
Tune in to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 68-team field for the women's tournament. Television schedules and broadcasters for the men's tournament matches will be revealed in the coming days.
Thirty-two teams automatically qualified in the men's and women's tournaments by winning their respective conference tournaments.
A selection committee then determined which other teams would receive one of 36 at-large applications for a total of 68 teams. Those ranked between No. 64 and No. 68 then participate in the First Four play-in tournament, with the goal of making the final 64 teams.
Selection Sunday marks the end of weeks of speculation as college basketball fans have sought to predict the precise configuration of the teams that will appear in the final bracket.
This means that fans, as well as just casual observers, will then be able to fill in their usual boxes by predicting the results of the tournament, in a national tradition that has seen everyone from US Presidents Barack Obama and George HW Bush to Jimmy Fallon, participate. In.
Once Selection Sunday ends, fans have just two days to fill out their brackets before the men's tournament begins on March 19 and the women's tournament the following day. From then on, the matches follow one another with the complete schedule available below.
Men's tournament
First four: March 19 and 20
First round: March 21-22
Second round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: Saturday April 6
NCAA Championship Game: Monday, April 8
Women's tournament
First four: March 20 and 21
First round: March 22-23
Second round: March 24-25
Sweet 16: March 29-30
Elite Eight: March 31-April 1
Final Four: Friday April 5
NCAA Championship Game: Sunday, April 7
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has transcended college basketball with her record-breaking accomplishments this year, becoming a star capable of commanding high ticket prices and lucrative endorsement deals. The term Clark-onomics was coined to describe his enormous impact off the field, such has been his ubiquity in pop culture.
The 22-year-old became the leading scorer in NCAA Division I in both men's and women's college basketball this year, and eclipsed NBA star Steph Curry's record for most three-pointers made points scored in a single NCAA Division 1 season.
She looks to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to an NCAA championship, before heading to the WNBA where she is expected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese is another of the tournament's biggest stars, following her crucial role in propelling LSU to its first-ever women's college basketball title last year.
Although LSU is unlikely to earn a No. 1 seed in Selection Sunday after succumbing to defeat against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament championship game, it is still expected that he is one of the best contenders to defend his title.
Reed Sheppard
While there has been a perceived decline in star power in men's college basketball this season compared to previous seasons, there is still a host of NBA-ready talent to watch, like Kentucky's Reed Sheppard.
The elite shooting combo guard is expected to be selected third overall among all college players in Bleacher Reports Latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft, after a late-season scoring surge, seems to have turned the heads of NBA scouts. His ability to fill it up as well as stifle his defensive opponents makes him a player to watch in the tournament.
Zach Edey
Another name to watch is Zach Edey. The seven-foot-four, 300-pound center is the tallest player in Big Ten Conference history and the reigning consensus national player of the year.
While his presence and seemingly unstoppable footwork may not translate to the NBA, he is a dominant college player looking to lead Purdue, one of the tournament favorites, to a national championship.
|
