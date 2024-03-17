My mother was horrified: how the Bibas store changed my adolescence | Fashion

The films Daughter Georgii, starring Lynn Redgrave and based on a book by Margaret Forster, was released in 1966. The title song, sung by the Australian band The Seekers, had an upbeat beginning: Hey there, Georgy Girl, swinging in the street without fancy. Then it got a little darker. No one you meet will ever be able to see the loneliness there, inside you. Followed by the crucial question: Are these the clothes you are wearing?

The answer was definitely yes if you were a teenager under your mother's thumb. In these circumstances, you could be dressed like a middle-aged matron, practical cardigans, beautiful dresses and an arsenal of underwear capable of fighting off even the toughest enemy invasion. Alternatively, you might have had better luck. You may have been introduced to Biba.

On March 22, an exhibition entitled The story of Biba: 1964-1975 opens at the Fashion and Textile Museum in Bermondsey, south London. Hopefully it will capture the clothing and product range, from baked beans in Biba's art deco colors of black and gold, to muddy makeup launched at a time when lipsticks came in 25 shades of pink and all the excesses of glam rock, beloved. by Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

Bibas founder Barbara Hulanicki made shopping an experience six decades before anyone else. The 1950s were bleak. As journalist Lynn Barber once said, the most exciting event of this decade was the launch of the Birds Eye roast beef frozen dinner for one. Then came Biba.

The Big Biba department store on Kensington High Street in the 1970s. Photo: Stockfolio/Alamy

At 16, I was still in school and working as a waitress on the weekends. Biba was not only affordable, it was completely, entirely and thrillingly different from anything in my mother's wardrobe and, at first, every Biba purchase I made horrified her, which added to Satisfaction. Call this piece of fabric a dress? alternating with, do you go out like that? Yes and yes.

In May 1964, Felicity Green, dean of Fleet Street, produced a fashion report in the Daily Mirror in which a mini pink gingham check shirt with matching scarf, made by Biba, was offered for 25 shillings. Seventeen thousand enthusiasts sent postal orders and, like me, kept coming back to find out more, first about the Bibas postal shop, then about the magic that was its shops.

The exhibition is organized by Martine Pel, who has already worked on several occasions with the Pole Hulanicki, now 87 years old. They also co-wrote Biba's story, to be published in September. Hulanicki was a successful fashion illustrator when she and her husband, Stephen Fitz-Simon, Fitz, an advertising executive, decided to produce their own clothing line. They named the company Biba, after Hulanicki's younger sister. In his autobiography, From A to Biba, she says one reviewer said it looked like Charlady's Daughter, so we felt we got it right. Presciently, she designed for the street.

Hulanicki said the Biba girl had a skinny body with long asparagus legs and a fairly flat chest. Every incarnation of Biba, from the little pharmacy in Abingdon Road where it all started with navy blue walls, black and white flooring, to the magnificent top seven floors of the old Derry and Toms in Kensington High Street where it all started. abruptly ended, was also dark. like Hades, made even darker by Bibas' favorite shades, plum, plum, blackberry, rust, blackout brown, in my mother's opinion. The shapes and sizes of the other customers were hard to see, but you could hear the moans of the girls trying to squeeze into clothes designed primarily for the abandoned.

Yvonne Roberts in a Biba-inspired dress. Photography: Yvonne Roberts

Mary Quant opened her first shop, Bazaar, in Kings Road, in 1955. Quant said that in her shops there were duchesses jostling with typists. In 1960, a Quant pinafore dress cost 17 guineas, three times the salary of a typist. Biba was aimed at the youth market. 3 bought a dress at first, 2 a blouse. Biba is not disposable fashion, it was built to last. If, on the other hand, an object has survived mutilation in the common locker room.

It was always chaos, 100,000 customers per week at most. Piles of clothes on the floor, girls fighting to find the one remaining item in a particular style. The assistants, who absolutely did not consider themselves there to help, brought the Biba brand to life; false eyelashes, mini dresses, boots, floppy hats, feather boas, goddesses. You had to observe them, not harass them. But I harassed my mother.

In post-war Britain, three-quarters of English women were married by age 25, including my mother. His generation went straight from school age to middle age, the freedom of youth erased by war. My mother was seriously injured, aged 18, refusing to touch the ground with a new coat during a raid and on two occasions the family home was destroyed by bombs. Such restlessness meant that she placed a high value on stability, respectability, and security. Above all my respectability and my security. And that's where the battlefield was until Biba negotiated a truce.

My mother had left school at 14 and trained as a tailor and made men's suits. I pestered her until she finally volunteered to breed Biba; scalloped hems, empire lines, floral suits, she could do it all. I realized that my mother was not some sort of ancient (she was only 40) compared to my modern. Biba had provided a bridge.

In 1975, Barbara Hulanicki OBE fell out with the board and parted ways with the company, losing the name. He was reincarnated several times. Biba now resides uncomfortably in the Fraser House. It's not the same era, Hulanicki said. So it can't be the same thing. Unfortunately, it's true but the memories are golden.