Gators men's tennis falls to Crimson Tide





On Sunday afternoon, the No. 25 Florida Gators men's tennis team (8-8, 2-4 SEC) lost its fourth straight conference match 5-2 to the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (12 -8, 2-3 SEC). ). The back-and-forth match featured four three-set singles matches where the Crimson Tide locked down and took three to help them cross the finish line. About two-thirds of the way through doubles, rain interrupted the match. Rain didn't stop the Crimson Tide as they took on the Gators in the doubles session. On Court 1, junior Nate Bonetto and UF freshman Aidan Kim faced Alabama's No. 74-ranked duo of junior Filip Planinsek and freshman Andrii Zimnokh. The Crimson Tide pair never trailed and cruised to a 6-3 victory. On Court 2, the Gators' freshmen duo of Jeremy Jin and Henry Jefferson played the Crimson Tide junior duo of Enzo Aguiard and Zach Foster. Enzo and Foster jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the Gator duo and never looked back, winning 6-3 to clinch the doubles point. The singles action on all courts was tight and energetic. The first to fall on court 3 was Bonetto. Facing Alabama's Zimnokh, Bonetto fought hard, but in the end, he was defeated 6-4, 7-6. Alabama added its third point of the match after a victory on Court 4 by sophomore Matias Ponce De Leon over 99th-ranked sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn. This one was a tale of two halves, and Nirundorn won the first set 6-4. After losing the set, Ponce De Leon raised his game and reached the finish line, winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. UF earned its first point of the day on Court 2 against Kim with a long straight-set victory over No. 69 Aguiard. The 6-3, 7-6 victory gave a boost of energy to the rest of the Gators, who were battling in close matches. Alabama graduate student Matic Dimic closed the door on Florida's late surge with a three-set victory on Court 6. Florida's Jefferson remained in control of the match and led a set 6-5, but Dimic fought back to win the second set in a tiebreaker. and separated in third with a 6-2 victory. The score was 4-1 in favor of Alabama, and the final two matches were split, with each team winning one, finishing the match 5-2. Next, the Gators return home Friday to take on Ole Miss at 5 p.m. at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/03/gators-mens-tennis-falls-to-the-crimson-tide

