Owner of RED Fashion School in Norwalk has big plans and expectations for students

News 12 took an inside look at RED Fashion School in Norwalk, where students spend their class time measuring, threading and cutting fabric.

Irina Simeonova, fashion designer and founder of the school, said she discovered her calling as a teacher in the early 2000s. Today, more than two decades later, she is still as passionate about her work.

“It’s an accredited school by the state of Connecticut, so it’s actually the school I dreamed of when I was thinking about it in 2002,” Simeonova said.

Students start with the basics and progress to more complex ideas as long as they also demonstrate passion and love for working with fabrics.

“I think being the first space in Connecticut to offer something is wonderful because a lot of people have this passion,” said Red Fashion School student Joanne Lacrete.

Lacrete is in her second month of the 15-month program and said she already feels secure in the skills she has learned.

“She teaches in a very hands-on way, so she helps you really understand the skills or whatever you're learning,” Lacrete said.

“I don’t believe in classroom teaching, but in individual teaching,” Simeonova said.

Simeonova has big plans and expectations for her students.

“They are very passionate and full of dedication,” Simeonova said.