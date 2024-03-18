Let yourself be charmed by the Dior Charm bag

There is no doubt about the distinctive Cannage pattern of the Dior Charm bag introduced in the Dior Mens Summer 2024 collection where the pattern is renewed in different ways.

The answer: seemingly unlimited. The Dior Men Charm bag is creative director Kim Jones' latest contemporary take on Dior's legendary heritage.

Familiar motifs have already taken on new forms. We saw how Jones sparked renewed interest in the classic Saddle bag by reinventing it with a buckle designed by Matthew M Williams. Jones also introduced sneakers into the house's design vocabulary by introducing either the Dior Oblique, or in the case of the B30, a sleek and sporty CD logo. This time, Jones took things a step further by combining two.

To begin with, the Dior Charm bag features a clasp adapted from the hardware of the iconic Lady Dior in the feminine universe of the house. While the original motif consists of connected letters, D, I, O and R (of course), like movable charms in a calculated arrangement, the Dior Charm of the men's universe is rendered as a single plaque fashioned from the same characters, with the O as a base. It features an antique silver finish for a more raw look that is distinct from that of the Lady Dior.

Dior Charm shoulder bag, DIOR HOMME

(JACKIE NICKERSON)

But the immediate feature of the Dior Charm bag is the Cannage pattern that completely envelops the piece. The Cannage Cosmo leather first introduced by Jones in summer 2023 is a slightly enlarged version of the original Cannage and translated into an entire cage laser-cut and stitched onto smooth calfskin. A true testimony to the know-how of Dior artisans, the topstitching is extremely precise and serves to enhance the envelopment of the pattern. In the gray and black iterations of the Dior Charms, they are subtle and elegant; the Cannage is decidedly bold in the cognac colorway, especially against the antique silver finished hardware.

Jones is no stranger to referencing the feminine universe of the house and transmuting these references into what would later become the key motifs of Dior Men. The Dior Charm is one of those unique lightbulb moments that seems so obvious now that it's been made. Have it in a new bag like the aptly named Dior Charm bag and then combining it with an equally iconic pattern like Cannage (but once again reworked) is brilliant.

(JACKIE NICKERSON)

The past is often revisited in luxury fashion, especially when a lot of history and heritage is involved. But sometimes the past whispers new ideas, and Jones is the absolute master at listening to them.



