Madhuri Dixit lights up the ramp in a pantsuit and grooves to live music at Lakm Fashion Week | Bollywood





Actor Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for designer Rana Gill at the Lakm Fashion Week X FDCI held on Sunday. Fans on X share photos and videos of his walk. The actor can be seen lighting up the ramp in a sequinned pantsuit and grooving to live music once she finishes walking. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and more stars dazzle at Isha Ambani's Holi party. See pics) Madhuri Dixit walks the ramp for Rana Gill Madhuris Ramp Madhuri looked stunning in a dark sequined pantsuit with gold detailing. She was the star of Rana's collection, apart from Shaleena Nathani, Pragya Kapoor, Sakshi S and Ananya Birla. In the videos shared by fans, Madhuri can be seen having fun as she walks the ramp and shows off her outfit. In another video, after bowing to the creator, she can be seen dancing while a musician plays his saxophone. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Fans sharing her videos on Another praised her, writing: Our Habibi killed it at @LakmeFashionWk while walking the ramp for Rana Gill. Bling it on the Empress @MadhuriDixit. (sic) A third fan kept score, writing that Madhuri walked the ramp after 9 long years, writing Slay Madhuri Slay. (sic) Speaking to the press after her walk, Madhuri said the beautiful suit made her feel beautiful and confident, commenting on how comfortable and light it was to wear. Upcoming work Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma, starring in the OTT show The Fame Game in the same year. The show aired on Netflix and saw her playing a Bollywood star called Anamika Anand, who has a lot to hide. Speaking about her upcoming job in January this year, she said Bollywood Hungama, Definitely films are planned for this year 2024. And my reality TV show Dance Deewane is also starting. Clearly, films are in preparation. There could be a series too but it's too early to tell. But he will certainly be more active this year. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/madhuri-dixit-lights-up-the-ramp-in-a-pantsuit-and-grooves-to-live-music-at-lakm-fashion-week-101710683481539.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos