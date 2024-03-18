South Dakota State vs. Iowa State Prediction: March Madness, NCAA Picks

South Dakota State men's basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

And the program will see a familiar face, facing former head coach TJ Otzelberger and No. 2 seed Iowa State.

The Jackrabbits earned a 15th place finish in the East Region and are scheduled to face the Cyclones in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday.

South Dakota State earned an automatic bid to the Big Dance with its victory in the Summit League tournament. The Jackrabbits enter the NCAA Tournament with a 22-12 overall record.

This is the second NCAA tournament bid for South Dakota State under head coach Eric Henderson. The Jackrabbits entered the Big Dance in 2022 as a 13 seed, but were eliminated by Providence in the round of 16.

South Dakota State will look to change its fortunes this season. But this promises to be a difficult task.

Can South Dakota State solve Iowa State's defense?

Iowa State's defense has been absolutely stifling this season. The Cyclones are allowing an average of just 61.3 points per game. Opponents shot just 40 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State will look to counter that with an offense featuring four players averaging double figures, led by Zeke Mayo, who averages nearly 19 points per game. South Dakota State has shot the 3 ball at a high rate of 36.3% this season.

Iowa State's guards can be pesky defensively. Tamin Lipsey (2.8) and Keshon Gilbert (1.9) lead the Cyclones in steals per game. South Dakota State's ability to take care of the ball's numbers is key. Iowa State averages 17.5 forced turnovers per game.

What will give in a clash between two hot teams?

The Cyclones were very hot.

If any doubt was left about where they were headed after losing to Kansas State in the regular season finale, the Big 12 Tournament erased it.

Iowa State won three games in three days, knocking out Kansas State, Baylor and Houston, in that order. They triumphed in dominant fashion in this trio of competitions, winning by a total of 61 points. The last of those three games played out as a clinic as Iowa State beat Houston, one of the nation's best, by 28 points.

The state of South Dakota, however, has a completely unrelated situation. They will enter the NCAA tournament on an eight-game winning streak.

Review of TJ Otzelberger

March Madness loves a good storyline. And they have one here with Otzelberger facing his old program.

Otzelberger spent three seasons at the helm of the Jackrabbits and led them to the NCAA tournament twice. Over those three seasons, he accumulated an overall record of 70-33. He was named Summit League Coach of the Year in 2018.

After a stop at UNLV, Otzelberger returned to Iowa State, a program he had spent time with in the past as an assistant. And now his tenure as head coach of Iowa States is widely considered a success. He led the program to a Sweet 16 in his first season at the helm. This season marks the third straight he has taken the Cyclones to the NCAA tournament.

At 46 years old, Otzelberger is one of football's brightest young minds.

His Cyclones, with a 27-7 record this season, are one of the most formidable opponents in the country.

Prediction

As of Sunday night, FanDuel had Iowa State -16.5 over South Dakota State.