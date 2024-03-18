Online fashion sales will fall by almost $1 billion in 2023





Online fashion sales in Australia fell 8.7% for the whole of 2023, to $9.6 billion, compared to $10.5 billion in 2022. This is according to Australia Posts Australia Online Shopping Report 2024. The fall in the fashion category was a major factor in an overall drop in online spending of 1.2 percent for 2023 to $63.6 billion, with the home and garden sector producing the second largest percentage decline of 7.6 percent, but the largest decline in the amount of $1.3 billion. at 16 billion dollars. These declines were offset by a 9.1 percent increase at variety stores and a 2.4 percent increase in food and alcohol purchases. Cost of living pressures that have led to more cautious spending in 2023 have also highlighted a clear generational gap in spending habits. Millennials (or Millennials) spent more than any other generation, $22.1 billion, despite a 2% drop in spending for the year. Gen dollars. Gen Z spent the least in 2023 at $10.64 billion, a double-digit decline of 11% from the previous year. Despite the overall decline, the online shopping report reveals that 9.5 million households received a package in 2023, an increase of 1.4% year-on-year (year-on-year), with more than 1.5 million Australians shopping online compared to 2019. Australians are shopping online more often, with 1 in 7 households shopping every week, said Gary Starr, Australia Post's general manager of parcels, post and e-commerce. Even though basket sizes have been smaller this year, the growing trend of repeat purchases highlights the use of e-commerce in everyday life. This year, online sales events have grown in popularity, becoming almost a tradition for Australian buyers. The Black Friday sales event alone saw online purchases increase by 88% compared to 2019 and retailers were quick to take advantage. The success of shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday ultimately contributed to Australia Post experiencing its biggest e-commerce peak period, delivering almost 100 million parcels in November and December . Across the country, West Australians have embraced the online shopping trend with the highest annual growth in online shopping of any state/territory at 5.1 per cent. Close behind are the Northern Territory (4.6 per cent), Queensland and Tasmania (4.3 per cent each). Rural Australia reported a greater increase in online shopping activity since 2019, up 18 per cent, compared to metropolitan areas which had increased by 16 per cent. Victoria and New South Wales both saw their online spending decline, by 1 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively. According to the report, these declines appear to fit a trend where online shopping is returning to normal after an unprecedented surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

