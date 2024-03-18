Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wears a short, plunging mini dress while out with her mother.





Bianca Censors turns heads without her husband present Kanye West on March 16. The former Yeezy employee stepped out with her mom in another daring ensemble. For the outing, Bianca, 29, wore a low-cut pink mini dress, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. She went braless in the look, which plunged low in the back and on both sides. Her outfit was complete with kitten heels and knee-length tights, with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun. This observation follows Bianca's recent public run-ins with Kanyes ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The ladies both attended the rappers listening party for Vultures 2 in San Francisco on March 12. They were seen standing next to each other in a VIP area of ​​the arena and were joined by three of Kim, 42, and Kanyes children at the event. On March 14, Kim and Bianca also attended Rolling Loud, where Kanye, 46, was a performer. North West, the daughter of Kim and Kanyes, took to the stage to sing it Vultures 2 duet, Talking/Once Again, with the rapper, which probably explains why Kim was in the crowd. Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after Kim filed to end their marriage. In January 2023, it was reported that the Yeezy founder got married to Bianca in a small wedding ceremony. The Vultures 2 party was the first time Kim and Bianca were seen in public together. Despite Kanyes controversial behavior and Kim's strained relationship with him, the Hulu star has made it clear that she supports her children's relationship with their father. She previously admitted that she and Kanye didn't speak for around eight months after their split in February 2021. You might be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be your dad the best, she said in an interview in February 2022. Make sure you are your co-parents' biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're going through personally. The Skims founder got emotional while discussing her difficult co-parenting situation in another interview in December 2022. I definitely protected him and always will in my children's eyes, she admitted. For my children. So, at home, my children don't know anything about what's going on [in] the outside world. I'm hanging on by a thread. I know I'm so close that it won't happen, but as long as it's still this way, I will protect this to the ends of the Earth for as long as I can. My children don't know anything.

