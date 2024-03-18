Virginia Tech falls in a closely contested game to No. 39 Louisville, 4-3





NOIRBURG Virginia Tech (8-6, 1-5) couldn't capitalize on its momentum, falling to No. 39 Louisville (12-6, 2-2), 3-4, on Sunday afternoon. Virginia Tech (8-6, 1-5) couldn't capitalize on its momentum, falling to No. 39 Louisville (12-6, 2-2), 3-4, on Sunday afternoon. Tech entered the final game of the weekend with momentum, following a dramatic 4-3 win over Notre Dame two days prior. That energy would carry over to the doubles game, as the Hokies earned their first doubles point in ACC play. Louisville took the first victory on court three, as Alex Ix And Michael Shepheard fell to Etienne Donnet and Kosuke Nakanishi, with Donnet part of half of Louisville's ninth-ranked doubles duo. On the first court, the duo n°80 of Ryan Fishback And Maxime St. Hilaire would beat Natan Rodrigues and Enrique Peña, where Rodrigues was the other half of this top duo split for today's match. Matt Harper And Alberto Orso clinched the point for Tech on court two with a 6-3 victory. Maxime St. Hilaire would have a tough performance, falling first on court two to Natan Rodrigues, 3-6, 1-6. The Hokies would come back ahead in the game with That of Hugo Maia second victory of the weekend, this time by scores of 6-2 and 6-4 against Kosuke Nakanishi. The Cardinals regained the lead, scoring victories on courts six and three, where Alberto Orso And Michael Shepheard fell, respectively. Orso lost a straight-set match to Miguel Avendaño, while Shepheard failed to secure a three-set victory against Andre' Steinbach. Virginia Tech would tie the game at three points apiece thanks to a rebounding performance from Benjamin Pomeranets winning 7-5, 6-4 against Enrique Peña. The last point would come from the only ranked match of the afternoon, where n°60 Ryan Fishback against n°33 Etienne Donnet. Both men would take a set each, with Donnet winning the first 7-6 (7-2) and Fishback coming back strong with a 6-3 victory in the second set. Fishback would then fall in the deciding set, 2-6, earning the singles victory for Donnet and the match victory for Louisville. Click here to support Virginia Tech men's tennis all season by making a match donation today. FOLLOWING Tech looks to bounce back from this loss with a road trip to the Sunshine State, where they will face Florida State next Friday, followed by a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday. Gallery: (03-17-2024) MTEN: Louisville match

