8 Tennessee tames LSU, 4-0





BATON ROUGE, La. The eighth-ranked Tennessee men's tennis team earned a 4-0 victory over No. 28 LSU on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Center Complex. The Vols (16-4, 5-1 SEC) picked up two ranked victories to secure the doubles point against the Tigers (11-6, 1-5 SEC), starting with a 6-4 effort from No. 20. Shunsuke Mitsui And Filip Pieczonka against LSU's No. 73 Welshman and George Stoupe, marking the duo's third victory against a ranked opponent this season. A few moments later, the fourth duo of Johannus Monday And Angel Diaz defeated Stefan Latinovic and Aleksi Lofman of the Tigers, ranked 51st in the country, to boast their fifth victory over a ranked opponent in 2024. Pieczonka gave UT a 2-0 advantage with a 6-3, 6-4 effort over Julien Penzlin at No. 5. Mitsui finished off Lofman with a 6-1, 7-6(8) victory on court two, earning his 25th career conference victory. Chris Li routed Stoupe 6-2, 7-5 on court three to secure the Big Orange sweep. CHRIS LI FIND A RAINUR Li is currently on a five-game SEC winning streak and holds a 6-1 record at third place Tennessee. AVOID AT NO. 2 Mitsui holds a solid 13-4 career record as the Vols' second-place finisher and has beaten five opponents ranked at that position. The junior is 5-1 in conference play and is one win away from reaching 20 singles victories in 2023-24. FOLLOWING UT will travel to Nashville to face foe Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) next Sunday at Currey Tennis Center Complex. RESULTS

Double 1. #4 Johannus Monday / Angel Diaz (UT) def. #51Stefan Latinovic/Aleksi Lofman (LSU), 6-4

2. #20 Shunsuke Mitsui / Filip Pieczonka (UT) def. #73Gallois Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU), 6-4

3. Chen Dong/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Younes Lalami / James Newton (UT), 6-1 Order of arrival: 3,2,1 Simple 1. #6 Johannus Monday (UT) vs. Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 7-6 (3), 6-6 (0-0) incomplete

2. #23 Shunsuke Mitsui (UT) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU), 6-1, 7-6 (8)

3. Chris Li (UT) def. George Stoupe (LSU), 6-2, 7-5

4. Angel Diaz (UT) vs. Alessio Vasquez (LSU), 7-5, 4-6, 2-2 incomplete

5. #94 Filip Pieczonka (UT) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU), 6-3, 6-4

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. James Newton (TU), 6-1, 6-6 (6-6) incomplete Order of arrival: 5,2,3

