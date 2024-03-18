Paradised brand launches men's fashion collection: exclusive details





Paradised expands into a new category, bringing its sunny design philosophy to menswear for the Spring 2024 season. The collection features T-shirts, cardigans, sweaters, dress shirts and pants ranging from $90 to $500. Paradised creative director Sinje Lesemann explained that she had been interested in menswear for some time and decided to do so after seeing the large number of male customers purchasing pieces from her women's collections. “We just wanted to play with this for men and I don’t want it to spread too much,” she said. “I think our guy is still pretty classic. He likes to have fun, but he's not going to go crazy. It was important for me to find styles that were a little more classic, while adding our little sunny touch so that they were in line with what we do. Styles from Paradised's first men's collection. Courtesy of Paradised The collection is part of the brand's resortwear aesthetic and builds on the fundamental design codes of the existing line. Lesemann built several styles from the brand's signature Turkish towel fabric, like his Wylie dress shirt accented with fringe, and stayed true to Paradised's commitment to sustainability by creating T-shirts dyed with botanical extracts. The entire collection is made in Brooklyn. Lesemann took inspiration from workwear for the men's collection, creating structured pants in a washed gauze fabric. “What I always love about Paradised is this kind of juxtaposition of sunny, but tough, and friendly, and cool,” she said. “I like this idea of ​​taking styles that are maybe a little workwear-like, but because we make them in washed gauze, they're really not workwear. This makes everything lighter and not limited to the idea of ​​resort clothing, while still remaining cool and city-appropriate. Styles from Paradised's first men's collection. Courtesy of Paradised Paradised has seen steady growth since the brand introduced a new name in 2018. Formerly called Koza, the brand's founders decided to change the name to appeal to a wider group of customers and reflect its sunny philosophy. Lesemann explained that the brand has seen some success during the COVID-19 pandemic, embarking on collaborations with SoulCycle and Bandier. The company is also preparing to introduce a home collection. “Since we changed [the name] It just felt right,” she said. “We've consistently had a lot of success because it makes sense, Paradised. I think everyone can relate to it and it's quite abstract, but it seems sunny. It's important that it's positive and quite optimistic, so it's really important for the DNA of the brand.

