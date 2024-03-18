North Carolina State University





COLUMBIA, South Carolina The NC State softball team upset No. 22/23 South Carolina, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Garnet & Black Invitational to mark the second victory over a top 25 opponent this season . The NC State softball team upset No. 22/23 South Carolina, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in the final game of the Garnet & Black Invitational to mark the second victory over a top 25 opponent this season . The win improves the Wolfpack to 18-9 on the season, 15-4 in non-conference games. NC State 4, #22/23 South Carolina 0

How did it happen The Pack took an early lead after South Carolina walked the first three batters to load the bases for Michele Tarpey . With the count at 1-2, the redshirt junior recorded a sacrifice fly to bring home Makayla Marbury at the third house Taylor Ensley And Amanda Hasler both advanced. NC State finished the first game with a 1-0 lead.

Marbury's walk in the top of the first was only the second walk by a Gamecocks pitcher in the tournament.

Madison Inscoe started the second inning with a single to left field and Kaylee Lambrecht followed suit with an infield single. Despite the fact that the runners found themselves in scoring position, the Pack was unable to increase their lead.

South Carolina recorded its first hit of the afternoon in the bottom of the third after a single by Brooke Blankenship got past the Wolfpack defense.

Inscoe led off the fourth inning with a single to the left side to record his second hit of the afternoon and mark his first multi-hit game of the season.

The Pack saw the leadoff batter in each of the first four innings reach base.

NC State added three more runs in the top of the seventh. Marbury reached base on a Gamecocks error allowing Lambrecht to score and a single by Michele Tarpey I brought two home.

The Pack entered the second half of the seventh with a 4-0 lead that proved too much for the Gamecocks to overcome.

Inscoe pitched all seven innings in the circle to earn his fifth win of the season. The game also marked his third career win after walking zero batters.

Inscoe led the pack offensively with two hits and Tarpey added three RBIs.

This shutout marked the third of the season. Following

The Pack will return to Raleigh and begin preparing for its third conference series. NC State will face Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana starting Friday, March 22 at 6 p.m. The meeting is expected to be broadcast on ACCNX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopack.com/news/2024/3/17/softball-pack-stuns-no-22-23-gamecocks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos