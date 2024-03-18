Fashion
A menswear expert had the perfect response to this blatant homophobia from Andrew Tate and one of his fans
Oonagh Keating. Updated March 18, 2024
Andrew Tate's entire personality is based on being hyper-masculine.
The former kickboxer, now known as a misogynistic influencer or “the accused”, has very strong opinions on what women should be allowed to do and is not a big fan of men showing empathy. Like the scene in this picture…
We know he wasn't a fan of Canadian politicians wearing high heels to highlight the need to end violence against women, because he jumped straight to homophobia.
It's good to see he's upholding his usual standards of maturity and decency. His comment sparked widespread criticism.
“Gay” stopped being an insult that most smart people used in school. https://t.co/0nxBoutV7W
– Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 16, 2024
Imagine being so insecure in your sexuality that you think wearing pink shoes will make you gay. https://t.co/B0aWwXOVg1
– Hugh Parker (@hughp1970) March 17, 2024
I love the color pink. The heels however, difficult to manage. Andrew, aren't you supposed to go back to prison? https://t.co/8Esc5GUZ7W
– dancing (@fearandloling) March 16, 2024
Men's fashion writer and critic Derek Guy spotted a blatant irony.
Sometimes I wonder if Tate and his followers know that he wears jackets historically considered women's clothing. The short, fitted cut; the stretchy material intended to fit a bust. https://t.co/Q4lqUfsoU5 pic.twitter.com/NXVnAah4tg
– Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) March 16, 2024
Now, we're all for people being able to wear whatever they want, as long as it's legal, but Derek's post got a 'hypocrite' sign hanging on the Tate – and Twitter/X was there for that.
1.
Incels have pledged allegiance to the most Michael Scott-coded man in history. https://t.co/uZ9kZdweSL pic.twitter.com/zRWthpRDaX
–Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 16, 2024
2.
This gentleman roasting of Andrew Tate for throwing homophobic slurs while being well dressed, you'll see. https://t.co/s9dbQBMNVz
– Sauvignon Noir (@barb_sl) March 16, 2024
3.
Not Andrew in Miss Sterious the most beautiful https://t.co/p4wgq01uiU
– Mélanie Dione (@thegates0fmel) March 16, 2024
4.
This will go down as one of the best and most articulate roasts in Twitter history. https://t.co/iBVb6j9wTQ
– Ganesh Sonawane (@ganeshunwired) March 16, 2024
5.
I wonder about this. there is no way this man presents himself as an alpha male dressed like that, BUT???????????? mathematics really left the cat https://t.co/jyJzdnu8B1
-Teaxstars (@Teaxstars2) March 17, 2024
6.
https://t.co/2kJta5xOiI pic.twitter.com/on66zeKA6R
–az (@overlord_tm) March 16, 2024
7.
Cheap women's clothing, at that. I'm sorry but his look screams “executive assistant in Boise.” https://t.co/1PW4ZN1mfA
– Stephanie Flynn (@stephaniemflynn) March 16, 2024
However, when one of Tate's uncritical fans jumped in to try and respond, Derek burned him too – with receipts.
Shooting – hunter!
It's been over a year and people are still trying to respond to the pants man like they won't instantly vaporize. symptomatic of a tragic intellectual decline in my opinion https://t.co/67fULvfZkr
– diecookwear (@myrrlyn) March 16, 2024
One of the deadliest snipers in the world pic.twitter.com/0BXyIHZnMG
– Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) March 17, 2024
One of the best to do it. Will string together a history of 40 tweets about the bow tie, then in the replies, eviscerate the trolls. https://t.co/yLItVv2znJ
– Butz Meat (@iammattbetz) March 17, 2024
Truly, the guy knows men's fashion and knows how to attract people on the Internet. I don't know why people keep trying to challenge him on either https://t.co/BhGTm7A1z1
– Riley (@Tranz_Ferdinand) March 17, 2024
Someone call the police,
there was a murder https://t.co/HNZIUVMBBq
-Ali (@ali__samson) March 17, 2024
This is very good advice.
Stop measuring yourself against men's fashion guys, better men than you've tried https://t.co/o7682wHHZR
– Skylinex13 (@Skylinex13) March 17, 2024
Follow Derek for style advice and to watch him eviscerate trolls.
