Fish skin leather, onion peel dyes: Hong Kong's sustainable fashion designers put their own spin on traditional crafts

And it's not just clothing waste: wastewater discharge, Plastic waste and the release of toxic dyes into the ecosystem also tarnishes the image of the fashion industry. Natural biodegradable, non-toxic and non-allergenic dyes offer a clean alternative.

And some might be surprised by Mother Nature's vast palette: Lam works with 440 tones of natural dyes, including hues extracted from the skins of foods such as onions, pomegranates and black beans that are commonly used in Latin American dishes such as black bean soup. and gallo pinto (rice and beans).

He also works with colors extracted from chestnuts a tasty treat to enjoy roasted boiled or mashed and used in baked desserts such as cakes and pies.

People think natural colors are dull or gray, but that's not the case, Lam explains via video call from Paris, where he was showing a collection at recent fashion week.

The glitzy event in the French capital, which attracts top designers and A-list celebrities, is a far cry from his childhood spent on a small farm in China's Guangdong province, surrounded by lychees and mango trees.

I grew up surrounded by mountains, trees and animals, which inspired my love for natural dyes, says the 29-year-old who moved to Hong Kong with his family when he was 14 . This is why I have a strong emotional attachment to plants and natural materials. .

Fabrics painted with natural dyes from Studio Lams Genau. Photo: Courtesy of Kinyan Lam

A graduate of the London College of Fashion, Lam says a career in fashion never slipped his radar as a child, running around the countryside wearing clothes passed down from his cousin. He only received new items during the Lunar New Year.

At the time, I didn't know anything about fashion, he says.

Today, it's not just his cutting-edge, carefully crafted creations that impress audiences, but also his drive to raise the profile of southern China's artisans.

Its first collection, launched in 2020, is inspired by traditional handmade fabric sustainably produced by the Dong community in China's Guizhou province.

I went there to learn about the traditional methods of spinning yarn, dyeing fabric, weaving and embroidering, he says. It was an impressive experience.

Lam works in his studio in Sai Kung. Photo: Courtesy of Kinyan Lam

Hong Konger Noelle Lee loves creative challenges. Currently, she is making a set of wearable wings for a play in Vancouver, Canada, where she has lived since finishing college in 2020.

What makes this mission unusual is that she makes them from salmon leather, which she also made.

Lee, 26, is part of a movement of designers who are breathing new life into an ancient craft. Fishskin leather has been around for centuries, having been used by indigenous people until machine-made fabrics took over.

Lee uses a natural tanning process to turn fish skin, primarily salmon, into leather. Photo: Noëlle Lee

The process differs slightly in each culture but involves the same way of chemically restructuring the skin to preserve it longer, Lee explains via video call from Vancouver.

The finished leather looks a bit like snakeskin, Lee says, and is light, thin and stronger than many other types of leather. In fact, the structure of fish leather fibers is transverse instead of being parallel like that of cow or pig leather.

Lam scales Pacific salmon skins as part of his leather-making process. Photo: Kyra Fay

Lee was trained by a mix of mentors from different backgrounds, including Japanese-Canadian, Chinese-Canadian, local Canadian and Scandinavian.

She also did her own research, describing Tanning and sewing of fish leather (2012), by Swedish writer Lotta Rahme, incredibly useful. I recommend it to anyone who wants to learn, she says.

As for the process, Lee says that when a fish dies, it begins to degrade almost immediately, so you need to put it in a freezer, or somewhere to store it, as quickly as possible.

Pacific salmon skins are defleshed as part of the Lams leather manufacturing process. Photo: Kyra Fay

The scales and flesh are then removed and the skins immersed in tannins, natural chemical compounds found in many plants.

There are a lot of tannins in certain types of tree bark and this is what would have traditionally been extracted, but I get them in powder form.

The skins are soaked for about 10 days depending on their size and the concentration of the soup and once swollen by the absorbed tannins, the fishy smell disappears. They are ready in two weeks. Cowhide, on the other hand, takes months, says Lee.

Fashion designer Noelle Lee. Photo: Kyra Fay

Stretching the skin is the most labor-intensive part of the process. If you want it to be soft, you have to stretch it for a long time, she says, adding that the smallest skins she worked with were about 15 cm (6 inches), the largest up to 30 inches.

While big fashion brands, from John Galliano to Dior, have tried their hand at fish leather, it's smaller boutique brands that are leading the movement, attracted by the materials' eco-friendly attributes.

Fish skin is a byproduct of the seafood industry that is often wasted. Its use as leather prevents it from ending up in landfills.

But for Lee, it goes further than just being a sustainable fashion material.

Some people think fashion is quite superficial, but the leathermaking techniques I learned come with specific lessons, she says. Using every part of the fish shows respect for it.

It's not just about producing things, it's about what you learn from the fish, what you learn from catching the fish, what you learn from working with natural materials.

It's a specific relationship that you have.