How to wear socks with a suit: rules to follow

At almost every major red carpet event this year, a sample of early 2010s fashion made an appearance. Examine the ankles of stars at the BAFTAs, the Super Bowl, the Emmys, the SAG Awards, take your pick and you'll see guys wearing their socks with their suits left and right. (One notable exception: the Oscars.) With so many celebrity costumes showing a lot of ankle, the question must be asked: Can you still wear a suit without socks? And if wearing socks is back, how is this possible? cool Again?

Since wearing a suit without socks is a trend that saw its most recent resurgence during the #menswear era of the early 2010s, when J.Crew teaser photos and Pitti Uomo peacocks dominated moodboards Tumblr, you'd be forgiven for assuming it was one of those things that once trendy, now seems undeniably dated, like super skinny chinos or unstructured, form-fitting sport coats. It was a hotly debated topic on men's clothing forums at the time, and today the very idea of ​​wearing socks evokes a certain level of decade-old millennialism that Gen Z on TikTok would denounce as being cheugy, alongside Gucci belts and skinny jeans and many more. -pants that are too high waisted.

Yet we see more and more fashionable men going out without socks while wearing suits; This more than ten-year-old movement is apparently experiencing a resurgence. But is it possible cool Againafter all these years, when its foundations are still so strongly associated with an outdated aesthetic? As with many trends, we are at a point of mass adoption. And whether or not it remains in the canon of modern men's fashion or disappears entirely depends on whether ordinary men can wear suits without socks and still look good.

Randy Brooke // Getty Images Sockless style at the J.Crews Spring 2012 presentation.

Celebrity stylist Edward Bowleg III, whose recent clients include names like Travis Kelce and Paul Dano, says it depends on the person and the circumstances. As with most trends, I think it can be cool, but it's more about how you wear it, who wears it and where, he says. Wearing a suit without socks requires a certain level of confidence and getting the proportion on the pants right, so as to show just the right amount of ankle.

Bowleg advises wearing a casual suit to achieve a sockless look with a little more ease than, say, a black-tie look would allow. Since it's a more casual approach to suiting, I like the idea of ​​keeping it that way, he says. Wear a well-cut T-shirt rather than a shirt under the jacket or wear a shirt with a not-so-wide collar and skip a tie. To me it seems more fresh and modern.

In other words, it's the entire look, not just the single style, that makes the difference between cool And exceeds. This isn't the first time a trend from the early 2010s has resurfaced in the 2020s; surely you have already heard that we were in a sordid indie revival. Grunge, club-rat looks defined by scuffed sneakers, skinny scarves, smudged eye makeup, and a refined balance of leather, ripped denim, and vintage band tees were straight out of 2009 and have landed firmly in the present moment, awakened by Salt burn-a style and nostalgia for grainy Tumblr photos and a post-Y2K aesthetic.

But the indie sleaze has managed to be revived as a super cool, super not Cheugy hero, because the way we now piggyback on the trend is by selectively outfitting ourselves in modern pieces that don't look so old-fashioned. We swap ripped skinny jeans for ripped jeans relaxed jeans, swapping lace-up scarves for chunky necklaces and replacing trilbies with beanies.We're refreshing the look with our 2024 clothes, which have decidedly more silhouettes and proportions and even fabrics. NOW than those we had at the time.

It's a lesson sewing fans should take to heart. Back when wearing a suit without socks was the cool new thing to do, the hallmark of being old school and out of touch with modern men's fashion was baggy pants. Imagine! In 2024, loose suits are the mark of being coolObviously, times change. Now, skinny pants are a risky move, because you risk looking like a stiff old politician or a high school principal who's just trying to fit in with the “cool kids.”

Walk around any neighborhood in New York during Fashion Week and you won't see any of those cool kids wearing slim chinos or form-fitting sport coats, because you really can't style them without looking behind the times. You will, However, see them wearing suits without socks, and they won't look out of place or like they're following a decade-old trend, and it's all thanks to style. It's all about pairing your bare ankles with clothing that is obviously and unmistakably contemporary.

Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Jonathan Bailey at the BAFTA Tea Party.

If we look at a few red carpet kings, like Jonathan Bailey and Donald Glover, we can see that a sockless look works perfectly with straight-leg pants that don't taper below the knee. Bailey, with his unbuttoned white shirt, has a less formal look than Glover, who wears a Bode velvet suit. And yet, clearly, whether worn with cocktail attire or a quirky black tie, a slipper or loafer without socks just works.

What's definitely In And costs There's a suit out there right now that's subverting traditional formalwear conventions, whether it's thanks to a super loose fit or out-of-left-field fabrication. Wearing socks without socks with one of these styles couldn't look old-school if you tried, simply because costumes like this are typically symbolic of the 2020s. Many guys at the Super Bowl, however, wore skinnier, tapered pants with their sockless look. Their success rate? Far from 100 percent. Patrick Mahomes' ultra-modern sunglasses kept his look decidedly current. But Brock Purdy? He could have been mistaken for a power Tumblr user on his way to a blogger meetup.

“When trying to wear a suit without socks in 2024, it pays to be strategic,” says Chase Murdock, senior vice president of marketing at Generation Tux. “Dropping your socks can’t be a random move.” He advises against a suit that's too crisp and implores future sock skippers to opt for something a little less literal by wearing no-show socks that will help preserve your shoes and prevent blisters.

ROBYN BECK // Getty Images Donald Glover at the Emmys.

That said, if the outfit looks too intentional, like you had it all set up just like that to try the no-socks thing, we lose the element of nonchalance (dare we even say the word sprezzatura?) which gives its power to the bare ankle.

The beauty of dressing is in expressing yourself, says celebrity stylist Ayoka Lucas. Whatever your style spirit calls you to do, it's worth doing with confidence. Ultimately, it is the attitude that allows you to have freed ankles or not.

There are no hard and fast rules, but the occasion, choice of shoes and style of suit are key factors in determining whether that inch of ankle will be visible or not. Men's fashion fanatics on the Internet will fuel the debate, but there is no right or wrong answer: wearing a suit without socks can be as cool as ever, as long as it's done tastefully, with the good style. suit, the right shoe and the right attitude. Just leave the tight fit at home or, better yet, in the donation bin at the nearest Goodwill.