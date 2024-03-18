Hilary Duff shows off her budding baby bump in a black dress while shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles with one of her friends

Very pregnant Hilary Duff decided to spend her Sunday enjoying a shopping spree with a friend.

The actress and singer, who announced she was expecting babies number four and three with husband Matthew Koma in December, was spotted strolling through The Grove in Los Angeles.

Wearing a long black dress and matching old-school Adidas sneakers, it was hard to miss Duff's little bundle of joy as she strolled through the upscale mall.

Her growing baby bump was more than apparent as she chatted with her friend during their walk to the next store.

The How I Met Your Father star exuded a pregnant glow and completed her look by styling her blonde locks long, straight and flowing with a middle part.

Hilary Duff, 36, heavily pregnant, spends part of her Sunday shopping with a friend and her two daughters at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

It appears Duff had her two daughters: Banks, five, and Mae, who turns three on March 21, with her for the shopping day.

The youngest wore shorts and a T-shirt and had her hair in pigtails, while her older sister wore a two-tone green outfit.

Duff's shopping day resulted in at least one purchase, as she was seen carrying a white Nordstrom shopping bag over her right shoulder.

Between shopping stops at a few stores, Duff could be seen chatting and laughing with her friend, who was wearing white pants with holes in both knees, an old denim jacket over a T-shirt and white sneakers.

Duff first announced she was pregnant again when she wrote, “Surprise Surprise!” in the caption of a Dec. 12 Instagram post, alongside some greeting card photos.

In the first snap, the happy couple posed with the three children in a bedroom. Duff placed his hand on her baby bump, looking shocked, while Banks hung from the rafters of the bed and her daughter Mae sat on the floor with a guitar.

Her 11-year-old son Luca, whom she co-parents with ex-husband and former NHL hockey player Mike Comrie, sat in a chair holding a video game controller while Koma posed on the bed, raising an eyebrow survey.

“So much for the silent nights,” the card read in the upper part of the frame, while the bottom bore the message: “Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie crew.”

You didn't hide her growing baby bump as the actress and singer stepped out in a black dress and matching sneakers, alongside her friend and daughter Banks to her left.

The former Disney star had already made a purchase at Nordstroms when they were spotted on their shopping trip, with their youngest daughter, Mae, following close behind.

Duff and his girlfriend could be seen chatting and laughing between stops at the stores.

The second photo confirmed to fans and followers that they were adding to their family again, writing: “Hold on buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

It appears the couple has finished growing their brood and are happy to be a family of six in the future.

Following the announcement of his wife's fourth pregnancy, Koma (born Matthew Bair), 36, decided to have a vasectomy, a procedure that involves cutting the tubes that carry a man's sperm in order to definitively prevent pregnancy without other contraception.

In fact, the musician documented his recent hospital stay for his social media followers with a few photos and videos that began with the writing: “It's vasectomy day!!!”

Fully dressed at the hospital, he informed his followers: “I just took a Valium and I'm feeling horny.”

Duff's blended family began when he married Comrie in 2010 after three years of dating.

But ultimately, the former couple decided the best solution was to separate and divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

Following the announcement of his wife's fourth pregnancy, Koma (born Matthew Bair), 36, decided to have a vasectomy; the couple are seen with daughters Mae and Banks and son Luca, from Duff's first marriage to Mike Comrie

The couple announced Duff's pregnancy with a vacation family photo with a frame: 'So much for the silent nights'

“Tie up the buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” » Hilary captioned one of the photos

The former Disney star moved on and started dating Koma a year later, then they married in 2019, after the arrival of their daughter Banks.

They then welcomed Mae in 2021, a few years after exchanging vows.

Koma is a Grammy-winning musician who has collaborated with Duff, Hardwell, Zeed, Miriam Bryant, Sebastian Ingrosso, Alesso, Afrojack, Tisto, Vicetone, Ryan Tedder of One Republic and Keith Urban.

The singer and guitarist is also the frontman for the pop-rock band The Winnetka Bowling League, who recently released new single Sha La La.