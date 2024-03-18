Fashion
BTS’s V to boost “FRI(END)S” with Cartier fashion video
V Korean pop icons BTS will unveil a live performance video in collaboration with French luxury brand Cartier on Tuesday to support their new – already successful – digital single “FRI(END)S”.
Released on Friday at 1 p.m. Korean time, “FRI(END)S” is a pop-soul song that is the artist's first solo project since “Layover”, his debut solo album released in September. The song in English is a love song depicting a person's confession of love to a friend.
Less than 24 hours later, on Saturday, the song topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 87 countries and territories, his agency, BigHit Music, reported. The digital single was also No. 1 on the Global iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, respectively, as of 8 a.m. (Korean time) on Saturday.
V (real name Kim Taehyung) became an ambassador for the French luxury goods brand in July last year and has represented the company in various capacities.
The original video for “FRI(END)S” was released on Friday and had 12.7 million views as of Monday afternoon.
The additional Cartier video will be published on Tuesday on the official website of W KOREA magazine and on social networks. This is a live performance that captures the visuals and aura of V as a fashion muse.
“It begins with a close-up of V standing in the middle of Maison Cartier Cheongdam “La Résidence,” adorned with a luxurious tapestry that perfectly complements its sophisticated aesthetic. Her elegant outfit, which always exudes warmth with its rich brown and burgundy tones, is accessorized with jewelry and a gold Cartier watch to accentuate V's dreamy visuals as much as possible,” a spokesperson said. “V's soft voice fills the room, crossing seamlessly between bass and treble. Through nuanced facial expressions that reflect his unwavering focus, intensifying in tandem with the song's melody, V confidently showcases his magnetic presence as a solo artist with his distinctive sound.
Watch the video here:
|
