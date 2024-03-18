Casablanca paints an autumn-winter 2024 collection dominated by white and inspired by ancient Greece





Casablanca presents an AW24 show dominated by white and inspired by ancient Greece during Paris Fashion Week … [+] Week Courtesy of Casablanca Charaf Tajer, founder and creative director of Casablancamoved away from the signature aesthetic of contemporary luxury houses for fall-winter 2024 and presented a predominantly white collection inspired by ancient Greece. The new collection, named Venus as a Boy, takes the name of a song by Bjrk and tells the story of ancient Greece and the influence it had on architecture, philosophy, mathematics and, in meanwhile, psychedelics. Unveiled during Paris Fashion Week at Cirque d'Hiver, the collection harmoniously fuses classic beauty and contemporary allure, while reimagining and blending history and modernity. Looks from the Casablanca fall-winter 24 show Courtesy of Casablanca Staying true to the brand's sport-luxe DNA with a more muted take on its rich prints and vibrant color palettes, the AW24 collection sees the use of white in abundance, with tailoring taking center stage for men's clothing. women and for men. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> From flattering maxi dresses to body-hugging shorts, elaborate tracksuits and embellished sheer dresses, Tajer keeps you guessing as he takes a journey into the wondrous past of the Eleusis mysteries and the revelatory rituals of Eleusis, reiterating CasablancaHis wish is that the idea of ​​beauty penetrates all facets of the house's identity. The men's line features tailored suits and blazers with ancient Greek-inspired draping, including a black satin wrap tuxedo and an embroidered evening suit. Women's clothing includes wrap and double-breasted suits with new branded buttons and one-sleeved dresses made from cutting-edge fabrics like crepe jersey. Charaf Tajer, founder and creative director of Casablanca, in white at the fall-winter 24 show in Paris … [+] Fashion Week Courtesy of Casablanca Looks from the Casablanca fall-winter 24 show Courtesy of Casablanca The new collection also introduced two collaborations: one with artist Jeff Hamilton, a designer whose embroidered leather jackets are a staple of sports and fashion pop culture iconography (two jackets, the one using hotfix embroidery and fusion with crystals, and the other a reimagining of his iconic patchwork leather jackets were designed for the collection); and another with Ancient Greek Sandals, known for its local craftsmanship and innovative approach to design (both brands have reimagined some of their most beloved silhouettes, incorporating embroidered laurels and sheared details into a number of styles for the new season). Casablanca's signature bags are available in a variety of sizes for Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Casablanca Casablanca's signature bags are available in a variety of sizes for Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Casablanca The collection incorporates various textures, from structured materials to stretchy fabrics, with key looks including foldable coats and varsity jackets for men, as well as wrap coats and skirts for women. When it comes to accessories, bags play a big role this season, with the iconic Casablanca silhouette coming in a variety of sizes, materials and colors/prints. For a style that complements the elevated aesthetic of the AW24 collections while maintaining the brand's unique urban flare, knee-high stockings are paired with heels and flats, and headbands and tight hoods/snoods are worn with full-length faux fur coats and tennis-inspired atheleisure styles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/angelalei/2024/03/18/casablanca-paints-a-white-dominated-aw24-inspired-by-ancient-greece/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos