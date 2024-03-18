Ebay wants a bigger share of the $49 billion luxury fashion resale market

BRAZIL – 2022/04/22: In this photo illustration, a silhouetted woman holds a smartphone with the … [+] eBay logo displayed on screen. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As a pioneer of online marketplaces brokering peer-to-peer transactions in every consumer product category imaginable, Ebay has been quietly participating in the luxury fashion resale market for years, but it's not the first name that comes to mind. The biggest in this space are The RealReal, Vestiarie Collective and Thredup to a lesser extent when it comes to luxury.

Ebay now wants to grab a bigger share of the second-hand luxury fashion market, which hit $49 billion (45 billion) globally in 2023 and is growing twice as fast as the main market personal luxury, according to Bath.

Ebay is expanding its authenticity-guaranteed consignment service to fashion clothing and luxury handbags, which debuted last year. As with handbags, this limits consignment lists to specific brands, such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Fendi, Dior, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Prada and other respected names.

Luxury items intended for consignment are shipped to one of Ebay's eight authentication centers for validation, photography, pricing and listing, rather than being listed by the seller and shipped directly from the seller to the Buyer. This gives buyers confidence that they are getting the real product and sellers receive a helping hand through the registration process.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Consignment sellers also earn higher commissions, ranging from 60% for items under $1,000 to 80% for items over $5,000. For example, under the new consignment and authentication program, a Chanel 19 quilted flap bag exceeded the average selling price of a similar bag by more than 45% last year.

Ebay may be a latecomer to the luxury fashion resale sector. Vestiarie Collective and Thredup were founded in 2009 and The RealReal in 2011, but its size and scale are on its side.

Outshine the competition

Based on any measurement, eBay Dwarves the competition. The gross merchandise sales value (GMV) it generated totaled $73.2 billion in 2023, generating $10.8 billion in revenue, including $5.1 billion in the United States. Globally, it has 132 million active buyers and approximately two billion listings across 190 markets.

It doesn't report GMV or revenue by product category, but it did reveal that a majority of its GMV in 2023 came from auto parts and accessories, collectibles, fashion, electronics and home and garden, suggesting that fashion is its third most active sector. category.

And the company provided additional context in a statement saying: Last year, 22 second-hand shirts, six pairs of second-hand jeans and eight second-hand coats were sold every minute on eBay.

EBAY

in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

By comparing, The RealRealwhich focuses exclusively on the luxury fashion sector, reported revenue last year of $1.7 billion and revenue of $549 million, with just under a million active buyers and 3.6 million orders processed.

Thredup, which competes more broadly in the fashion resale sector, brought in less revenue of $322 million, but with about double the active buyers and orders of 1.8 million buyers and 6, 9 million orders. It does not report GMV. Vestiarie Collective is private.

Competitive advantages

The luxury fashion resale market is a supply-constrained business and Ebay's international reach gives it an advantage in the global luxury market. 50% of its GMV is generated internationally. Although The RealReal ships worldwide, it only accepts shipments from the United States. Thredup limits its activities to the United States and Canada.

Late last year, Ebay opened its first global authentication center in Tokyo, allowing its customers around the world to confidently access a wealth of inventory of the world's most exclusive brands, a said CEO Jamie Iannone during the earnings conference call.

It also expanded the consignment guarantee and authentication program to fine jewelry, a high price category. Although the pre-owned jewelry market is much smaller than that of luxury fashion, at only around $861 million in 2023, its size has almost tripled from 2019 and is expected to reach $1.3 billion. by 2028, according to Statesman. The Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the most trusted name in jewelry, provides authentication for Ebay jewelry.

And while The RealReal and Thredup are destination sites customers should think about second-hand fashion before heading there, Ebay is a place of serendipitous discovery for the millions of shoppers who browse the site daily.

So when you watch someone enter a single targeted category, they end up shopping in every category on the site, usually more than they buy in other categories from that initial acquisition, said Iannone. Our ability to manage CAC (customer acquisition cost) and CLTV (customer lifetime value) is therefore very different from others. And it just depends on how much we have.

She added: This is where eBay has a unique advantage. So, first of all, the vast majority of our traffic is organic. The second is our ability to monetize the users we acquire across multiple categories. This is a huge victory for us.

And she concluded the promising luxury resale opportunity by noting: “We experienced the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in our luxury business.

So, Ebay may have been late to the luxury clothing resale party, but it's likely that it will celebrate hotter and longer than anyone else.

See also:

MORE FROM FORBESThe RealReal may have reached the profit milestone in the resale of luxury goods