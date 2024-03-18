Women's Fashion Brand's 'Micro Shorts' Confusing Shoppers: 'Bring Back Adult Sized Clothes!!! »





Free People's “micro shorts” probably won't be the latest style for spring and summer, according to confused shoppers. On March 1, the women's clothing line released a series of images of its microshorts line on the site Free People Instagram account. “We are wearing micro shorts this season. Link in bio to shop the styles,” the post read. Over the past month, several Instagram users stacked on the post and product, frequently mocking the absurd size and tightness of cropped jeans. HOOTERS SERVERS ARE GOING TO TIKTOK TO PROTECT THE NEW SKIMPY SHORTS Comedian Nicole Aimée Schreiber joked: “If you look closely enough, you can see her ovary releasing an egg.” “No ma'am… no ma'am,” wrote fellow comedian Ellen Skrmetti. Lifestyle blogger Lee Anne Benjamin agrees: “Yeah, that's going to be a no for me, man.” Deliciously Fit N Healthy founder Andrea Allen exclaimed: “Who is 'WE'? We're not. Leave the mic anything for the baby section at Target. Bring back adult sized clothes !!!” “Nothing like a good old denim diaper,” social media influencer Mandi Lidgard responded. Cabana Life founder Melissa Papock remarked, “Y’all, I just got a CVS receipt that’s 126 times longer than my crotch. » Ashley Keene, a DIY & Design influencer, asked: “What's going on here?” DESIGNER CREATES INCLUSIVE CLOTHING BUSINESS AFTER LOSSING SIGHT Fox News Digital has contacted URBN, the global fashion brand conglomerate of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, BHLDN, ​​Terrain, Menus & Venues, Nuuly and Free People, for comment. The Free People website offers 51 different “micro bottoms” products, including pants, shorts, skirts, sets, swim bottoms, sleepwear and loungewear, as well as jumpsuits and rompers. Sizes ranged from XS to XL with prices ranging from $30 to around $400. A similar style of “short shorts” for men was popularized in 2021 following an article in Men's Health magazine which predicted they would gain popularity this summer among fitness enthusiasts. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “Micro shorts are trending on Twitter [now X] since a few months. “It’s a celebrity-driven trend,” said Daniel Levine, executive director of the Avant-Guide Institute. wrote to Fox News. “Tiny shorts are a sure way for gym goers to draw attention to their glutes. I guess when Bitcoin goes up, so does the length of shorts.”

